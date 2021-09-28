Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 07:25

Barrs boss Paul O'Keeffe: 'We had the depth on the bench to help us through'

Ilen Rovers were eventually seen off, securing St Finbarr's place in the PSFC knockout stages
Brian Hayes of St Finbarr's wins the ball from Ilen Rovers' Peadar O'Driscoll in the Bon Secours Premier SFC at Ballinascarthy. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Rory Noonan

A good start and a good finish saw St Finbarr's get their second win of the Bon Secours Premier SFC at Ballinascarthy on Saturday evening.

Though they didn't know it at the time the result secured their place in the knock-out stages ahead of their final group game against Clonakilty, who defeated Ballincollig later on Saturday evening. 
Despite that Barrs manager, Paul O'Keeffe, noted that an overall display like their one in their 0-17 to 1-11 over Ilen would not be good enough against Clonakilty.

After, O'Keeffe was as much relieved as delighted with their win to secure the points. He was also concerned with the injuries they had picked up with Eoin Comyns, Colin Lyons and Conor Dennehy all having to be replaced in the first half.

“I spoke about it during the week, this was your classic banana skin, bookies making us red hot favourites going in. I said to the lads that if we came out strong that might quench the fire and we might have an easier game.

“Thanks be to God we had a start like that, as we had a dismal middle section. To be fair to them, they got a goal and it brought them back into it and to be fair if they had the shooting boots they could have got a result and put us in fierce difficulty.

“Thankfully the good part of our performance is we dug in as well and we have a lot of big games under our belts and I think that stood to us and being able to bring on the likes of Ian Maguire and Michael Shields makes a huge difference. I'm just relieved at the end of the day to have come through.”

Speaking on the injuries Paul said: “The injuries to key players didn't help and it wasn't like they were easily replaced and look there was that discussion could we bring Ian on at that point when Eoin got injured. He's coming back from injury and we held out and were hoping that it was enough without him, but any time you get injuries to key players is a huge loss.

“But we have depth on the bench and that helped us get through and it's nice to have players we know we can bring on to do a job. I said it coming down that if you gave me a one point win I would be happy and the same the next day against Clonakilty.

“On that performance, Clon would beat us so we have a bit of work to do ahead of that game.”

Talking points from the Cork club football championships

Talking points from the Cork club football championships

