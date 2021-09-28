Clonakilty footballers put in the work to reverse result against Ballincollig

CLONAKILTY selector Eoin Ryan, part of their new management team this year under boss Michael ‘Haulie’ O’Neill and selectors Eoin Deasy and Brian Murphy, was very pleased to get through to the knockout stages of the Cork Premier SFC following their hard-fought one-point victory over Ballincollig in Newcestown on Saturday.

Clonakilty were at the end of a 2-17 to 1-10 beating to the same opposition last August but managed to turn the tables.

“It is all about hard work. The boys are responding well. We tell them it is a process. You do your job and the scoreboard will look after itself. This match will bring us on.

A lot of work is gone into Clonakilty this year. But you can see it there, it is all the lads who are doing the work.

"We are only facilitating them. In fairness, they are doing the work in training and on the field.

“Our aim was to get out of the group. St Finbarr’s beat Ilen Rovers today and we beat Ballincollig so we are both on four points. We are after getting there. It gives us time now to draw a breath after an exciting finish.”

Ballincollig had a man sent off in the 50th minute but Clon didn’t make the numerical advantage count.

“We didn’t really capitalise on them having a man sent off with 10 minutes to go, we missed a lot of chances. The boys wanted to get over the line quicker than the line was coming. So, maybe there was a bit of panic. Ballincollig are a good team and they gave us a right drubbing last year.”

The benefits of industrious goalkeeper Mark White playing out the field as much as iin goals worked. The number one played deep for a lot of the 60 minutes.

“That is Mark, his instinct is to run. So we let him run. It made a difference because he got on a lot of ball. And he doesn’t lose it which is the main thing. If he was losing it, we would stop him.”

The second half turned into a right battle. Ballincollig achieved parity twice in a hectic fourth quarter and required the winning point from a Dara O’Shea free.

“We were four up at half-time. But they kicked a few good scores at the start of the second half into the scoring goal. We are delighted to have Liam O’Donovan and Maurice Shanley back. Maurice came off early, his hamstring picked a bit so you have to be careful because he was off for most of the year.

“Liam O’Donovan got a fantastic point when we needed him. For a fella who hasn’t played a match since July twelve months, it is some going in a high-tempo game. But Liam is unreal.”