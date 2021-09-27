AUL: Kilumney defeat Derrow in FAI Junior Cup thriller

Killumney United 4 FG Derrow FC 3

KILLUMNEY UNITED claimed their place in the second round of the FAI Junior Cup but not after a hard-fought 4-3 victory over FG Derrow FC at the Farm.

Durrow showed lots of resolve throughout this contest — especially after falling behind by 0-2 after seven minutes.

It was a sumptuous through-ball by Evan Hogan that set up Jason McSweeney who set off towards goal before producing a neat finish after just five minutes.

Two minutes later, Killumney doubled their advantage when Dalian Roche played in David McSweeney to slam home nonchalantly into the bottom corner.

Killumney kept the early pressure going and it took a sharp Eoin McKenna to come off his line and deny David McSweeney latching on to Ciaran McKenna’s weighted pass.

Killumney engineered another chance when Dalian Roche took a steadying touch from Luke Dennehy’s pass, but despite having time on the ball, he blazed over.

Killumney were having the upper hand now and after Jason McSweeney showed fleet of foot down the right channel, he was eventually foiled by David McCarthy who produced a timely block at the expense of a corner.

But, after Jason McSweeney hooked over from a corner, Derrow were gradually working their way into the game and in fact, they had a chance to pull one back when Kyle Buttimer crossed for Tomas Gale who delayed with his effort – enough to get smothered out by Killumney’s rear-guard.

This was followed by a terrific effort by Eoin Nash that had John Lynch stretching every sinew to push away, but only as far as Matthew Madden who steered low into the far corner after 27 minutes.

And it was all square once again when Ben Sherlock drilled low past John Lynch soon afterwards.

Killumney responded when Evan White fired low past the post from Jason McSweeney’s cross.

A great run then from Derrow’s Kyle Buttimer when he skipped past two defenders, but Brian O’Connor gets in the way of his goal-bound effort in the end.

Jake Davies almost finds a way through Killumney’s defence, but David McCarthy comes to the host’s rescue when he put in a top-drawer tackle to deny the Derrow forward.

And after Jim O’Callaghan made John Lynch work with his low effort, a looping effort from David McSweeney dipped over at the other end.

Killumney pressed hard before the break with Luke Dennehy exchanging passes with Evan White before lifting his effort over.

And when Eoin McKenna spills from an effort, David McSweeney pounced but was crowded out by a number of Derrow defenders.

Killumney lifted their tempo as the second period got underway and after David McSweeney side-stepped his marker before skewing wide, the hosts were in front again and it arrived from a cross by David McSweeney that Mark Lane failed to clear which left Jason McSweeney with an opportunity to grab his second with a neat finish to the corner on 51.

Minutes later, Ciaran McKenna gets himself into a good position to receive a pass from David McSweeney, but he fails to pull the trigger with the necessary conviction in the end.

Derrow’s never-say-die attitude paid off in the 64th minute when after Tomas Gale was fouled inside the box, referee Tony Thompson had no alternative, but to point to the spot.

And from the spot, Rory Galvin made no mistake with a firm strike to the left of Lynch.

But, after the water break, Killumney were back in business once again when Jason McSweeney completed his hat-trick with a cracking effort from 18 yards out that gave McKenna no chance.

Minutes later; Jason McSweeney played a neat pass forward to Evan White who blasted a low effort inches wide of the far post.

A great chance then fell for Killumney to put the result to bed, but from Evan White’s cross, Dalian Roche fires over while unattended near the edge of the box.

It was more or less the last chance in what was a frantic cup tie that saw Killumney hold on in the end.

Killumnney United's captain David McCarthy (right) with FG Derrow's Jake Davies, accompanied by referee Tony Thompson. Picture: Barry Peelo.

KILLUMNEY UNITED:John Lynch, Ciaran McKenna, Evan White, Brian O’Connor, David McCarthy, Alan O’Flynn, Luke Dennehy, Dalian Roche, Evan Hogan, Jason McSweeney, David McSweeney

FG DERROW FC:Eoin McKenna, Matthew Madden, Mark Lane, Rory Galvin, Jim O’Callaghan, Alan McKennedy, Kyle Buttimer, Ben Sherlock, Tomas Gale, Eoin Nash, Jake Davies.

Referee:Tony Thompson