Cork club camogie: Éire Óg back in the race as Milford's campaign ends

Éire Óg 2-11 Milford 0-7

A GOAL three minutes in helped give Éire Óg a four-point interval advantage in this SE Systems Senior Championship clash in Coachford.

Holding the advantage to the full-time whistle, they deservedly got their championship aspirations back on track, while for Milford, it is the end of their championship campaign.

In what was an entertaining opening half, Caoimhe Sheehan opened the scoring for Milford inside 30 seconds.

Katie McCarthy responded quickly with a goal to Éire Óg into a two-point lead.

Nicole O’Connor pointed to cut the lead, but Éire Óg were the more economical with possession and three points on the bounce, one from Isobel Sheehan, and two in a row from Emma Crowley made it 1-4 to 0-2 ahead at the first water break.

They added two on the resumption, but a Milford score left it 1-5 to 0-4 at the interval.

Caoimhe Sheehan pointed again for Milford on the restart, but Éire Óg hit the next three scores, Margaret O’Herlihy with two frees, and the impressive Emma Crowley adding her third of the contest from play.

Milford continued to be wasteful from possession in front of goal, though before on the second water break, Tara Fitzgibbon did trim the gap: 1-8 to 0-6.

Éire Óg closed the game out with a goal, when a superb move, started by sub Siobhan Hutchinson — who missed their opening round through injury — off-loaded to Isobel Sheehan, who avoided a tackle and floated a ball across the square for Margaret O’Herlihy to hit it first time to the top corner.

Milford battled to try to produce something.

Laura Stack converted a free, but a strong finish, and points from Isobel Sheehan, Emma Crowley, and O’Herlihy saw Éire Óg safely through, and Milford out.

Scorers for Eire Óg: M O’Herlihy 1-3 (0-3 f), E Crowley 0-4, K McCarthy 1-0, I Sheehan 0-3, R Murphy 0-1.

Milford: C Sheehan 0-3 (0-2 f), S Sheehan, T Fitzgibbon, L Stack (f), N O’Connor 0-1 each.

ÉIRE ÓG: R Murray; C Sheehan, F Murphy, E Quigley; C Henchy, A O’Callaghan, R Sheehan; A McSweeney, R Murphy; L Cleary, K McCarthy, I Sheehan; E Crowley, M O’Herlihy, A Goulding.

Sub: S Hutchinson for A Goulding (42).

MILFORD: E Goggin; C Buckley, G O’Connor, K Galvin; O Linehan, A Thompson, T Fitzgibbon; N O’Connor, O O’Mahony; S Sheehan, L Stack, A O’Flynn; M Watson, E O’Gorman, C Sheehan.

Subs: O Murphy for L Stack (inj 54), D Hayes for N O’Connor (58), M Duggan for M Watson (60).

Referee: Mick Walsh (Barryroe).