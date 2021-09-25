Sat, 25 Sep, 2021 - 22:44

Cork club camogie: Éire Óg back in the race as Milford's campaign ends

Katie McCarthy, Margaret O'Herlihy, Isobel Sheehan and Emma Crowley were to the fore
Cork club camogie: Éire Óg back in the race as Milford's campaign ends

Emma Quigley, Éire Óg, clears the sliotar against Glen Rovers. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Mary Newman

Éire Óg 2-11 Milford 0-7

A GOAL three minutes in helped give Éire Óg a four-point interval advantage in this SE Systems Senior Championship clash in Coachford.

Holding the advantage to the full-time whistle, they deservedly got their championship aspirations back on track, while for Milford, it is the end of their championship campaign.

In what was an entertaining opening half, Caoimhe Sheehan opened the scoring for Milford inside 30 seconds.

Katie McCarthy responded quickly with a goal to Éire Óg into a two-point lead.

Nicole O’Connor pointed to cut the lead, but Éire Óg were the more economical with possession and three points on the bounce, one from Isobel Sheehan, and two in a row from Emma Crowley made it 1-4 to 0-2 ahead at the first water break.

They added two on the resumption, but a Milford score left it 1-5 to 0-4 at the interval.

Caoimhe Sheehan pointed again for Milford on the restart, but Éire Óg hit the next three scores, Margaret O’Herlihy with two frees, and the impressive Emma Crowley adding her third of the contest from play.

Milford continued to be wasteful from possession in front of goal, though before on the second water break, Tara Fitzgibbon did trim the gap: 1-8 to 0-6.

Éire Óg closed the game out with a goal, when a superb move, started by sub Siobhan Hutchinson — who missed their opening round through injury — off-loaded to Isobel Sheehan, who avoided a tackle and floated a ball across the square for Margaret O’Herlihy to hit it first time to the top corner.

Milford battled to try to produce something.

Laura Stack converted a free, but a strong finish, and points from Isobel Sheehan, Emma Crowley, and O’Herlihy saw Éire Óg safely through, and Milford out.

Scorers for Eire Óg: M O’Herlihy 1-3 (0-3 f), E Crowley 0-4, K McCarthy 1-0, I Sheehan 0-3, R Murphy 0-1.

Milford: C Sheehan 0-3 (0-2 f), S Sheehan, T Fitzgibbon, L Stack (f), N O’Connor 0-1 each.

ÉIRE ÓG: R Murray; C Sheehan, F Murphy, E Quigley; C Henchy, A O’Callaghan, R Sheehan; A McSweeney, R Murphy; L Cleary, K McCarthy, I Sheehan; E Crowley, M O’Herlihy, A Goulding.

Sub: S Hutchinson for A Goulding (42).

MILFORD: E Goggin; C Buckley, G O’Connor, K Galvin; O Linehan, A Thompson, T Fitzgibbon; N O’Connor, O O’Mahony; S Sheehan, L Stack, A O’Flynn; M Watson, E O’Gorman, C Sheehan.

Subs: O Murphy for L Stack (inj 54), D Hayes for N O’Connor (58), M Duggan for M Watson (60).

Referee: Mick Walsh (Barryroe).

More in this section

Caoimhin Kelleher during the warm-up 7/9/2021 Cork's Caoimhin Kelleher to start for Liverpool against Norwich, while Adam Idah is also hoping for some game time in the same Carabao Cup tie
The Patrick Guilfoyle trained Good Cody will start as one of the leading fancies after draw for opening round of the Irish Laurels took place The Patrick Guilfoyle trained Good Cody will start as one of the leading fancies after draw for opening round of the Irish Laurels took place
Premier SFC: Cormac Collins the hero as Douglas edge Valley Rovers Premier SFC: Cormac Collins the hero as Douglas edge Valley Rovers
cork camogie
FBL-EUR-C1-MIDTJYLLAND-LIVERPOOL

Cork's Caoimhin Kelleher plays his part for Liverpool with a penalty save in their win over Norwich

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more