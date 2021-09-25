Laura Shine hits three as Cork City deliver against DLR Waves

Cork City 4 DLR Waves 1

CORK City ended a run of four consecutive defeats in all competitions in style as they emphatically defeated DLR Waves 4-1 in their Women’s National League clash at Turner’s Cross on Saturday afternoon.

A superb hat-trick from Laura Shine and a neat finish from Becky Cassin was enough to earn City their third win of the season - their second at the Cross - to move them up to seventh in the table.

Manager Paul Farrell set up his side in a 4-3-3 formation with the objective being to get the ball out quick to the wide players and turn the opposition’s defence.

The tactics worked in the eighth minute - albeit it came after Jess Gleeson missed a great chance from a set-piece for Waves moments earlier - as City deservedly took the lead.

Sarah McKevitt’s sensational cross-field pass allowed Shaunagh McCarthy to cleverly control the ball past her marker before crossing for Laura Shine and the Women’s U19 National League of Ireland player of the month for August coolly slotted home from a few yards out.

But the lead would only last four minutes as goalkeeper Abby McCarthy, who has produced some heroic saves on numerous occasions this season, let a hopeful strike from long range by Shauna Carroll squirm under her and into the back of her net.

The Leesiders refused to let their heads drop though and they regained the advantage following a brilliant move with 18 minutes on the clock.

McCarthy’s kick out clipped to the left wing was headed forward by Lauren Singleton and allowed City to beat the DLR press.

Playmaker Eva Mangan was now in space and she quickly found Shine on the edge of the penalty area and from there the striker turned past her marker before blasting a stunning effort inside the right post.

Shine almost, and maybe should have, doubled their lead midway through the half but she couldn’t connect with her volley in acres of space in the box after being found by another excellent delivery from the dangerous McKevitt.

Waves would finish the first 45 the stronger side and they went close to getting the equaliser before half-time but Abby McCarthy made amends for her earlier error by somehow tipping Carla McManus' thunderous hit onto her bar before saving Gleeson’s fiercely struck free.

The Rebel Army regrouped during the interval and they would make it 3-1 moments after the restart when Shine - set up by McKevitt - completed her treble with a deflected finish from a few yards out in front of the Shed.

And they sealed an impressive victory in the 64th minute when captain Becky Cassin stabbed Nathalie O’Brien’s free into the far corner although they needed some incredible defending and goalkeeping to keep out Kerri Letmon and Jetta Berrill late on.

Joy for Cork City. Picture: David Keane.

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy; Nathalie O’Brien, Ciara McNamara, Danielle Burke, Lauren Singleton; Becky Cassin, Christina Dring, Eva Mangan; Sarah McKevitt, Shaunagh McCarthy, Laura Shine.

Subs: Nadine Seward for Christina Dring (67), Lauren Walsh for Nathalie O’Brien (67), Kate O’Donovan for Lauren Singleton (72), Riona Crowley for Becky Cassin (81), Tiffany Taylor for Ciara McNamara (81).

DLR WAVES: Eve Badana; Aoife Brophy, Jess Gleeson, Niamh Barney, Nicole Keogh; Nadine Clare, Fiona Donnelly; Jetta Berrill, Katie Malone, Shauna Carroll; Carla McManus.

Subs: Katie Burdis for Nicole Keogh (56), Kerri Letmon for Carla McManus (56), Ciara Maher for Katie Malone (65), Catherine Cronin for Niamh Barney (71), Chloe McCarthy for Shauna Carroll (71).

Referee: Rob Dowling.