Christy O'Connor on the long and the short of the poc fada competition

WHEN Brendan Cummins won his fifth All-Ireland Poc Fada title on the Cooley Mountains in 2011, he got talking to Cillian Kiely afterwards, who had just won the U16 title.

Kiely had also been champion in 2010, while he had won the Community Games All-Ireland Long Puck title a few years earlier. Kiely was a keen student of the practise and he first sought advice from the Master on that afternoon in 2011.

“Brendan was telling me the way he trains and the way he does it and I kind of listened to him,” Kiely recalled recently.

“It was only when I did my first year of the senior that I knew where he was coming from. It takes you that two or three years to learn the course.”

Cummins advised him well. When the Tipperary man won his first Poc Fada title in 2004, Cummins smashed the course record with 48 pucks. When that record was finally equalled 14 years later, Kiely also had completed the course in 48 pucks to win his first title.

Cummins had already won nine Poc Fada titles in 12 seasons by that stage but the torch of the game’s biggest hitter on the mountain had firmly passed to Kiely, who has won the last two Poc Fada titles (there was no competition last year).

Brendan Cummins, Tipperary, on his way to winning the 2015 M Donnelly All-Ireland Poc Fada. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

Kiely has real skin in the mountain, so to speak, because he is one of only two players to win two titles at U16, which he managed in 2011 and 2012. The other player to achieve that double was his younger brother Cathal, who also managed it in 2016 and 2017.

When Cillian first won the U16 title, he set a new record, before breaking it a year later by two shots (22). In both of Cathal’s winning years, he equalled that record set by his brother in 2012.

There has never been much between them; Cathal came second to his older brother in the senior competition in 2019, by just one puck. In fact, Cathal Kiely is just one of four players, along with his brother, Cummins and James McInerney, to have completed the full course on the Annaverna mountain in under 50 pucks.

The Kielys are unique in that two members from the same family, at the same time, have the potential to take hold of the Poc Fada like Cummins and Ger Cunningham (who won seven titles) did before them.

Cillian, who competes in Saturday’s final on the Cooley mountains, is even more unique again in that he isn’t a goalkeeper.

After Cunningham won his first title in 1984, the competition was dominated by goalkeepers until McInerney from Clare finally broke that trend in 2016. In fact, the last four tiles have been won by outfield players — McInerney, Tadgh Haran (Galway) and Kiely.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

It’s strange in one sense because the biggest hitters are naturally considered to be goalkeepers, some of whom have landed sensational scores in recent years.

Back in May, Gerald Kelly scored an incredible point for Mayo in the league against Derry in MacHale Park. After hitting a short puckout to his corner-back Stephen Coyne, the ‘keeper took the return pass before launching the sliotar from the 13-metre line.

There was a strong breeze behind him, but Kelly’s rocket didn’t just clear the crossbar — it hit the netting behind the goal. A rough measure of the distance put the strike at close to 150 yards.

In August 2019, Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland scored a point directly from a puckout in a club game for Abbeyleix. A month earlier, Wexford’s Mark Fanning also scored an outrageous point for Glynn-Barntown, nailing a free from his own 13-metre line.

Yet, none of this stuff is jaw-dropping anymore because it has become so common. Waterford’s Stephen O’Keeffe became the first goalkeeper to score from play in the 2018 championship. Dublin’s Alan Nolan repeated that feat against Galway a year later. Three goalkeepers scored from play in the early rounds of the 2020 league, including Fanning and Rowland.

Despite that range, the great paradox is that the short game has never been more popular in hurling, especially on short puck-outs. However, teams everywhere still carry those long-range weapons, with the capacity to score from all distances all over the pitch.

Players are much stronger now but most of this still comes back to the ball, and how far it travels. The arrival of the polyurethane core in the early 2000s was the only future for the sliotar but that same core now holds the key for developing some kind of distance control.

The common complaint is that the ball is too light but distance is more about bounciness than weight. To affect the bounciness of a sliotar and, by extension its range of movement, requires changing the chemical composition of the core.

Mossy Mullins of Greenfields Digital Sports Technology, who have done pioneering work on sliotars, once said that the bounciness of the core can be altered according to the ratio of its two principal chemicals. Reducing the bounciness means the ball won’t travel as far.

That adjustment can be made at Croke Park’s instruction, but their priority in recent years has been making sure that all of the balls on the market conform to their standards for the core.

In the meantime, players will continue to strike the ball out of the park or, in today’s case, over the mountain.

Cillian Kiely will look to maintain his grip on the Poc Fada competition, but he will be closely looking over his shoulder. Because his closest opponent could again be his younger brother.