Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 07:28

Colin Healy: Cork City just need to focus on winning remaining games

Promotion is all but gone for the Rebel Army after draw away to Treaty United
Cork City fans urge their team on against Treaty United in their SSE Airtricity League First Division match at Markets Field. Picture: Dan Linehan

AFTER their scoreless draw with Treaty United on Friday night, Cork City manager Colin Healy felt his side just didn’t have that killer instant needed to put away the opportunities they created in the game. 

City dominated the game in Markets Field but were unable find a way past former City goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan in the Treaty goal.

“I thought we had the better chances. We just couldn’t put the ball into the back of the net. We had a lot of chances with balls going across the six-yard box but we just couldn’t get on the end of them. We pushed a lot of men forward at the end. 

"We put three at the back, and went 3-5-2 but we couldn’t score. Treaty did have a chance on the transitions but we just couldn’t score from our part.

“I thought the game was a bit dead. Their goalkeeper took his time on the ball. We didn’t move the ball fast enough, but I thought that we still had enough chances to win the game and unfortunately, we just weren’t able to take one of them."

Treaty did very little to make it an entertaining Munster derby with the Limerick side more often than not, playing with 11-men behind the ball when out of possession. Healy wasn’t surprised by the way Treaty manager Tommy Barrett set his side up and credited the Limerick team for their defensive discipline.

“Treaty are good at what they do. We knew what they would do going into the game.

"We knew that we would have a lot of possession of the ball. We just couldn’t get that goal. 

We lacked a little bit of quality in the final third at times. I thought that we could have made some runs across the keeper perhaps, which could have caused them more problems.

“We played Barry Coffey up higher to play alongside Cian Murphy because we were looking at; that if balls were coming in from wide areas, Barry would make runs into the box to get on the end of things.” 

Cian Murphy, Cork City, getting the better of Joe Collins, Treaty United. Picture: Dan Linehan
Cian Murphy, Cork City, getting the better of Joe Collins, Treaty United. Picture: Dan Linehan

In terms of opportunities, City best came in the opening 45 minutes and although Healy would have loved to have seen his side take an early lead, the City manager accepts that sometimes in football things don’t go your way.

“I suppose you always want an early goal no matter what game you play in. We had good chances in the first half but we just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. It was just one of those nights. Other nights; we scored from those chances, but tonight; it just wasn’t to be. But that happens in football.

“We put some good balls across that area, we just couldn’t get on the end of them. I couldn’t see them scoring. Nults pulled off a good save, and when we were going for the win; they were catching us on the break one or two times.

With Bray Wanderers next up for City, and their play-off hopes all but over, Healy is still determined to collect as many points from their remaining four games and see were that leaves them.

“It’s going to be difficult to make the play-offs but our focus now has to be on Bray and see can we get a win against them. After that, we will then go again against Wexford the week after that. 

"We will do everything we can, but it’s going to be very difficult because it is out of our hands to make the play-offs.”

