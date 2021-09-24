Cork City held to a draw away to Treaty United in the Munster derby

Treaty United 0 Cork City 0

IT was honours even in the Munster derby as Cork City and Treaty United played out a stalemate at Markets Field in the First Division on Friday night.

City will be disappointed not to have got all three points from a game in which they were the better of the sides over the 90 minutes.

Colin Healy made two changes from the side that lost to Shelbourne in City’s last outing. Darragh Crowley and Jack Walsh dropped out of the starting 11, with Cian Coleman and Gordon Walker making a welcome return back from their suspensions.

City registered the first effort on goal with only a minute on the clock. Dylan McGlade made one of his trademark runs when he cut in from the left-hand side before shooting at the Treaty goal, but his effort was gathered by former City goalkeeper Taghd Ryan at the second attempt.

City controlled early proceedings with Treaty happy to allow the Rebel Army to have possession in front of them. The Limerick side were content with keeping 11-men behind the ball, which limited the space for City to threaten.

McGlade looked the most likely to break the deadlock in the game, and the former Longford Town player saw an effort go wide of the post after some neat footwork from the winger to create the opening.

City’s topscorer Cian Murphy will be disappointed not to have done better in the 35th minute. The striker found himself through on goal after he got on the end of Gordon Walker’s hooked ball into the penalty area, but the striker was let down by his first touch, which allowed Ryan to narrow the angle and make the save. On the follow-up, Barry Coffey saw his header saved by the Treaty goalkeeper.

Cian Bargary and McGlade did try their luck late in the half but neither effort tested Ryan.

The first half was not a half that will be remembered for entertaining football. City were the better of the two sides. The Rebel Army dominated possession but were left frustrated by a stubborn Treaty team that nullified any danger created by City. The wet slippery conditions made it difficult at times for players, but there was a lack of any real intensity in the game which was surprising considering it was a Munster derby.

City almost opened the scoring immediately after the interval when Murphy did well down the right-hand side before crossing for Coffey, but the Celtic loanee was denied by some excellent defending from Treaty.

The start of the second half replicated the first, with City again, having the majority of possession without creating any significant opportunities.

City were the only side looking likely to score, and McGlade and Bargary both had efforts saved by Ryan.

On one of Treaty’s rare attacks, the Limerick outfit did trouble City from a corner-kick but Mark McNulty did enough to prevent former City player Charlie Fleming from making a proper connection with the ball.

Substitute Sean Kennedy had an instant impact on the game when he got in behind the Treaty defence, but unfortunately for the Kerry native, there was no City player able to get on the end of his excellent pullback.

Cork native Stephen Christopher went close for Treaty but his effort was unable to find its way past McNulty.

Kieran Hanlon, Treaty United, getting the better of Cork City player Aaron Bolger. Picture: Dan Linehan

TREATY: Ryan; Fleming, O’Connell, O’Donnell, Lynch; McNamara, Walsh, Keane (Armshaw 81), Collins (Sweeney 63), Christopher (Coustrain 87); Hanlon (Melody 63).

CITY: McNulty; Holland (Walsh 78), Walker, Coleman, Hurley; Bolger, Byrne (O’Brien-Whitmarsh 68), Coffey; Bargary (Kennedy 73), McGlade, Murphy.

Referee: D Toland