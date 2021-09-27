Cork football: 10 years on from U21 hammering of Kerry, what went wrong?

TEN years ago an extremely strong Cork U21 football side dismantled their Kerry counterparts with consummate ease in that year’s Munster final to the tune of 22 points in a result that appeared to signal a period of Cork dominance in Munster.

The Rebels were the reigning senior All-Ireland champions at the time, and with some serious talent emerging on the scene at underage level, the future seemed set, but alas, it was not to be.

On that evening Cork raced into a 2-3 to 0-1 after 10 minutes, and John Cleary’s side were out the gap by half time, leading by 2-13 to 0-3, with Cork’s dangermen inside, Nemo Rangers’ Barry O’Driscoll and Skibb’s Donal Óg Hodnett, doing the damage, with 1-6 and 1-4 respectively. Castlehaven’s Mark Collins and Éire Óg’s Ciaran Sheehan, with 0-7 and 0-3, also did wreck in what was a star-studded attack at that grade.

The final score ended up being 2-24 to 0-8 with Aidan Walsh, Ciarán Sheehan and Barry O’Driscoll all withdrawn before the final blast of the referee’s whistle finally put the Kingdom out of their collective misery.

Picture: Diarmuid Greene/SPORTSFILE

This match occurred only seven short months after Cork had won their first All-Ireland in 20 years against Down at Croke Park the previous September. The youthful Walsh and Sheehan had played integral roles in that historic triumph, but the signs seemed to be there that there was plenty more talent coming through to bolster that successful senior side in the seasons ahead.

Thoughts of that trouncing and what has happened to Cork football since would have you thinking of George Best on a cash and Ms World filled bed and the famous 'Where did it all go wrong?' line. Cork football looked to be in a healthy place at that point, with the present and future all looking good.

In hindsight, we can see that Cork football put its feet up while the rest of the major footballing counties drove on, and by the time Cork realised the extent of their issues the decline had become an irreversible one.

Only Carbery Rangers’ John O’Rourke and Collins remain on the Cork senior panel from the side that blitzed Kerry by 22 points that night in Páirc Uí Rinn. Sheehan was lost to injuries initially, and then, ultimately, to Aussie Rules, while the commanding Kanturk midfielder Aidan Walsh was dragged to and fro between hurling and football, with neither code ever fully maximising his strengths.

Others from that team were lost, with Castlehaven’s Damien Cahalane being pulled away by the hurlers, while Kilbrittain’s talented wing-back Jamie Wall’s career was cut short just three years later with his well-publicised health issues, while some of the other star names never fulfilled their potential as seniors either.

Meanwhile, across the county bounds, of the team that got a hiding that night, Mark Griffin, Peter Crowley, Jack Sherwood, Jonathan Lyne, Barry John Keane, James O’Donoghue, Steven O’Brien, Paul Geaney, Daithí Casey and Brian Kelly all either played or were on the panel when Kerry won the senior All-Ireland against Donegal just three years later in 2014. That is 10 players that were handed a footballing lesson by Cork at U21 level who went on to win Celtic Crosses, while that Cork team effectively vanished. It certainly is a difficult one to fathom.

It is also worth noting that what looked like a generational Cork side came a-cropper in their very next game in that U21 championship, losing by two points to what has turned out to be an average Galway side in Ennis.

This result ensured that the confidence garnered from routing Kerry was not capitalised upon and the season ended in disappointment. That defeat sums up Cork football in a way. Even when they manage to move forward they always seem to immediately take at least a half a step back.

Ciaran Sheehan, Cork, in action against Jonathan Lyne, Kerry. Picture: Sportsfile

A new manager is about to be announced in the coming days. This appointment will present Cork football with another chance to arrest the alarming slide of the past decade. You would think with the 2019 minor and U20 All-Ireland winners coming on stream, along with plenty of other emerging talents, such as this year’s Munster U20 and minor champions, that Cork should be able to force themselves back to the top table.

As we saw back in 2011, nothing can be taken for granted.