PIFC preview: St Nick’s have it all to do having lost heavily on day one

ALL four city clubs attempt to return to winning ways in the Bon Secours county premier intermediate football championship at the weekend, writes Mark Woods.

St Nick’s have it all to do against Naomh Abán in Group A in Ovens tonight, having lost heavily to Kanturk on opening day.

The Ballyvourney club scored 1-18 against Macroom when Mikey Ó Duinnín claimed 0-10.

Kanturk will qualify for the quarter-finals by adding to Macroom’s woes in Cullen tomorrow at 5.30pm especially if the Walshs, Ian, Paul, Alan and Aidan, click.

There’s a derby between Nemo Rangers’ second string against St Vincent’s in Rathpeacon on Sunday at 3pm.

Conor O’Donovan fired 2-2 for Nemo, but still ended on the losing team against Cill na Martra while the Saints leaked four goals against Rockchapel.

Blake Murphy, Michael O’Leary and David O’Connor hit 1-7 of their 1-9, but will need to tighten at the back.

The meeting of the Rock and the Gaeltacht club in Millstreet promises much with Dan O Duinnin the key for Cill na Martra and Seamus Hickey likewise for the Duhallow club.

Na Piarsaigh also encounter opponents from the north-west barony, when they meet Newmarket in Mourneabbey tomorrow at 4pm.

They lost to Castletownbere by five points when Keith Buckley accounted for 0-6 and Patrick and Paul Murphy scored a goal each.

Newmarket drew 0-14 apiece with Aghada when Conor O’Keeffe scored 0-6 of his 0-8 from play.

The east Cork club battled well with Diarmaid Phelan, Danny Creedon and Pearse O’Neill supplying the bulk of their scores, but Castletownbere had 10 scorers last time out, including Gary Murphy, who hit 1-6.

Cill na Matra midfielder Seanie Ó Foirreidh gets off his pass from Nemo Rangers' Barry Cripps. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

IAFC

There are a number of stand-out fixtures in the intermediate A championship, notably the meeting of unbeaten Millstreet and Iveleary in Ballyvourney on Sunday at 4pm.

Both had impressive wins over Kinsale and St Finbarr’s, scoring 1-21 and 0-18 respectively.

Mitchelstown, who lost last year’s final to Rockchapel, are in danger of missing out on the play-offs after losing their opening game to Aghabullogue.

They must now overcome in-form Glanmire, coached by Tomás Ó Sé, in Castlelyons on Sunday at 3pm.

Injuries and suspension have affected the Town and Glanmire’s 5-13 to 0-5 hammering of Kildorrery underlines the challenge facing them.

Cialan O’Sullivan (2) and Matthew Bradley netted for Aghabullogue against Mitchelstown and they’ll fancy their chances of claiming a second Avondhu scalp against Kildorrery in Kanturk tomorrow at 4pm.

Aidan Ryan, Eoin Mitchell and Seanaidh Smyth, Midleton, try to block Chris Óg Jones, Iveleary. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

PIFC FIXTURES

Group A: Tonight R2: Naomh Abán v St Nick’s, Ovens, 7.30.

Tomorrow R2: Kanturk v Macroom, Cullen, 5.30.

Group B: Tomorrow R2: Rockchapel v Cill na Martra, Millstreet, 4pm.

Sunday R2: Nemo Rangers v St Vincent’s, Rathpeacon, 3pm.

Group C: Tomorrow R2: Aghada v Castletownbere, Dunmanway, 4pm; Newmarket v Na Piarsaigh, Mourneabbey, 4pm.

IAFC FIXTURES

Group A: Fixtures: Sunday R2: Glanmire v Mitchelstown, Castlelyons, 3pm; Kildorrery v Aghabullogue, Kanturk, 4pm.

Group B: Tomorrow R2: Glanworth v Adrigole, Inchigeela, 4pm; Glenville v Kilshannig, Killavullen, 4pm.

Group C: Sunday R2: Kinsale v St Finbarr’s, Ballygarvan, 3pm; Millstreet v Iveleary, Ballyvourney, 4pm.

Group D: Sunday R2: Ballinora v Dromtarriffe, Donoughmore, 4pm; Gabriel Rangers v Ballydesmond, Kilmichael, 4pm.