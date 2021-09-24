Cork ladies football preview: Bride Rovers host Mourneabbey

THE Cork senior ladies football championship continues this weekend as some sides are in action for the first time and others playing their second game.

Already two sides have shown they are amongst the favourites for the title and their clash at Rathcormac on Sunday is going to be a thriller.

Mourneabbey make the trip to take on Bride Rovers and it would be no great surprise to see these two clashing again at semi-final or in the final itself in a number of weeks time.

Both were outstanding in win over over Fermoy and Aghada last weekend with impressive displays from a number of players. But critical for both sides will be who can stop their respective key forward.

For Bride Rovers their Cork star Katie Quirke, was unstoppable against Aghada as she hit 3-7 on the day.

Stopping her will be key, but easier said than done and the same can be said for Mourneabbey’s Doireann O’Sullivan.

But Bride are not just a one-player side and in the likes of Grace Kearney, Aoife Hurley and Lilly Murray they have quality all over the pitch.

Like Quirke the display of O’Sullivan was top-class in her side’s win over Fermoy. She may not have scored as much as Quirke, 1-6, but she only played 38 minutes and by then she had done enough damage to ensure the points were secure.

But aside from Doireann, there is quality all over the pitch for Mourneabbey and Bride will know they are in for a far tougher afternoon.

Mourneabbey showed against Fermoy they are hell-bent on winning back the title they lost to West Cork last season as they were bidding for seven in a row and on that display it’s going to take a very good side to stop them.

They can call on Brid O’Sullivan, Laura Fitzgerald, Aoife Walsh, Ellie Jack, Roisin O’Sullivan and Eimear Meaney. And add in the fact that Ciara O’Sullivan and Maire O’Callaghan are on the way back from injury they are going to get stronger as this competition goes on.

It should be a highly entertaining game at Rathcormac and the visitors will be slight favourites to make it two wins out of two.

Clonakilty, who were promoted to the top grade after winning the intermediate championship last year, kick off their senior campaign with a home tie against Kinsale.

Clon showed in the league they are more than capable of holding their own at this level having reached the league final, losing out to Mourneabbey in the decider.

Cork keeper, Martina O’Brien, along with sisters Clare and Aine O’Leary will be key players for them, along with the likes of Millie Condon and Sinead O’Neill.

They will be taking on a side backboned by two of the top forwards in the game in Orla Finn and Sadhbh O’Leary and stopping them will be key. Add in Caoimhe O’Callaghan and the visitors will travel confident in their ability to take the points, but home advantage could help swing it Clon’s way.

St Val’s, once one of the powerhouses of ladies football, are at home to Éire Óg with the visitors another side that will be amongst the favourites to land the title.

Val’s have slipped slightly by their own high standards in the last few years and will be hoping to get back to the summit this season, but face a tough opener on Sunday.

Sisters Emma and Laura Cleary, along with Eimear Scally, will lead the Éire Óg attack, with Meabh Cahalane anchoring their defence. Between the posts is former Cork keeper, Lisa Crowley and they will be hoping to go one step further than their semi-final showing last year.

Fermoy will be looking to bounce back from their loss to Mourneabbey as they face Inch Rovers, again on home.

Inch will provide another tough afternoon for them as the home side will look to Saoirse Moore to lead their attack. She was one of a number of impressive players last weekend, along with Mary O’Sullivan and Muireann O’Brien.

They lost Ashling Hutchings after 15 minutes to injury and they will be hoping she will be fit to line out on Sunday, but the overall quality of Inch could see them travel home with the points secured.

FIXTURES

SUNDAY

Cork ladies senior football championship: Bride Rovers v Mourneabbey 1pm; Fermoy v Inch Rovers 4pm; St Vals v Éire Óg 1pm; Clonakilty v Kinsale 4pm.