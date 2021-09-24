PIHC: Inniscarra hurlers showed real character to save their season

INNISCARRA manager Ger Murphy was full of praise for the character shown by his side to edge out a thrilling PIHC contest against Watergrasshill.

For a good portion of the contest it looked as though it was not going to be their day, but Scarra produced a barnstorming conclusion to come out on top following what was a dramatic encounter.

Cork hurler Sean O’Donoghue was a very influential presence as far as Inniscarra were concerned, but all round this collective performance showed the hunger that exists within this Mid Cork group.

After suffering defeat against Valley Rovers last time out, this is exactly the response and result which Inniscarra would have been looking for.

Speaking to The Echo after his side came out on top, Murphy was very pleased with the desire showcased by his players in the latter stages of the game.

“It was brilliant in the last quarter. We have a bit of work to do on the first 45, but we are absolutely thrilled to come out with a win and that is what we set out for today.

“So it was job done from that point of view. We are looking at them every night in training and we know what they are capable of. We knew ourselves every time when we came in at half time and the water breaks, we knew we weren’t showing what we were capable of. So we are delighted to get through it.

“We felt last week we played quite well, but just didn’t get the result. I thought we started a bit flat, maybe that is a danger when you are playing week in and week out.

“Now in fairness Watergrasshill played well and made it tough all throughout for us. But we are delighted we got the result really.

“There were great performances from us all over the place.

Everyone has seen all year I think nationally what Sean O’Donoghue is capable of. He is a great young fella and a great club man.

“We are delighted to have him and we were delighted with all the lads involved there.”

It is all to play for as far as Scarra are concerned next time out when they play Castlelyons in their final group stage championship game.

Murphy will be most certainly hoping that his side can show some of the character illustrated late on when that Castlelyons clash comes around in a couple of weeks.

“It will be a massive battle against Castlelyons and we know that. We know we will be going as underdogs, but we will have three weeks to get things right and we will be looking forward to it.”