Cork club hurling: Courcey Rovers gear up for a showdown with Éire Óg

COURCEY ROVERS coach Sean Guiheen has praised his side for coming out on top in a ‘dog fight’ with Youghal in the Co-Op Superstores Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday night.

Their second win in a week means that they are now all but through to the knockout stages of the competition following their deserved victory against the men from East Cork on a scoreline of 1-16 to 1-11.

“I thought the conditions were bad. It was slippy ground with the rain coming down and I knew coming down here against Youghal — they were fighting for their lives to stay in the championship having lost last week — they are a very proud club.

"I have a few friends down there, I know what they are about they are fierce passionate men so I knew it would be a dog fight, I really did,” Guiheen told The Echo.

“I expected nothing less. At half-time then it was nip and tuck, we had a chat because we had a few silly mistakes in our performance.

“We just tried to rectify those mistakes in the third quarter, we had a good third quarter and we pulled away but then fell asleep in the last few minutes which was disappointing.

“But overall to win is just great for the club, it means a lot.”

A clinical display from Richard Sweetnam, who claimed 0-10 of his side’s total — eight of those frees and one 65 — proved to be the difference as Rovers maintained their perfect start to keep them top of Group A.

But it could’ve been an even better tally for Sweetnam, who saw a goalbound penalty brilliantly saved by the opposition’s keeper in the second half.

“Normally our penalty-taker is Stephen Nyhan but we just felt it was too much of a gallop for him to come up by the time he’d get back again.

“So we just told Richard to go for it but it was a great save by their keeper and he then stuck the 65 over so fair play to him for responding.

“But Richard has been doing that all year with his frees to be fair to the guy. He’s deadly.

“I thought the work-rate found us, particularly in that third quarter. In general, from the forwards, I thought they were excellent and we went ahead by a good few points in that third quarter.

“But there is still work to be done. We fell asleep in the last five minutes or so but overall again we have to be happy with it.

“We have two wins out of two and we are going into our third game now against Éire Óg and it’s all to play for, winner takes all.”