Cork hurling: Blarney and Kanturk both capable of progressing in SAHC

BLARNEY’S battle with Kanturk last Friday night in Mallow was probably one of the first major clashes of the season in the SAHC, no surprise then that a draw was the final outcome on the night.

The teams had won their opening encounters with Fermoy and Bandon, and are among the favourites for county glory.

Blarney manager Ronan Byrne and Kanturk lead tactician Tom Walsh spoke to The Echo after the game — with both very accepting of their fate on the night.

“Happy enough really,” said Byrne. “It was a really tough and tense game from the very start.

“It was a great spectacle and we thought we might be able to grab it at the end but credit to Kanturk, they are a fabulous side so we will take the point and be happy enough with our performance.

“The one disappointing thing from our point of view was the wides tally. “We had some good opportunities from play, particularly in the first half but we just didn’t convert. Something to work on to be sure.”

Similar story for Kanturk’s Walsh who felt that perhaps playing under lights was the main issue when it came to slotting over scores.

“A real championship match that was for sure. Very tactical. We struggled for a bit but came back into it in the second half and I am really thrilled about that.

“We positioned a few players differently in the second half and that seemed to work for us.”

A point in the bag but more to do for the Duhallow side as they look to their next game in two and a half weeks.

“We have a lot of work to do. That is for sure. But we are happy with the attitude and the work rate is very good but our accuracy was poor.

“I think that playing under lights for the first time this year has something to do with that.

Kanturk's Brian O'Sullivan makes a fine catch under pressure from Blarney's Denis McSweeney and Shane Barrett.

“We have not trained under lights this year so I think we may have found that difficult — we had wides there we wouldn’t normally have but so did Blarney — all said though we are happy with the result.

“This draw gives us a lot to do. We now have to get a result against Fermoy to guarantee progression in three weeks’ time. We have to refocus on that now as most of the lads head off to play football for a few weeks.

“We are still in good shape with a few lads to come back yet.

They will strengthen us further and some of the lads that were here also needed that game, like Lorcán McLoughlin who hasn’t much hurling through injury — they should all benefit from the game.”

Both sides have three points from two games which means they still may well need something from their final games to ensure progression.