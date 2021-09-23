Volunteers’ value very much on show in Brinny

LAST weekend, yours truly was afforded the privilege of attending three Cork hurling championship games and there was a distinct possibility that some of the participants will feature at the final curtain call.

The early Saturday posting was the trip to Brinny, for the meeting of Ballinhassig and Ballincollig in the premier intermediate hurling championship. Despite knowing the identity of the security personnel at the entrance, they were not in the mood for idle chat as they were concerned in getting traffic of the road as quickly as possibly.

The car parking police were of a similar ilk, such was there professionalism in ensuring that traffic was kept free flowing.

I mention this, simply to highlight the level of volunteerism that attaches to this aspect of hosting games. I can only hazard a guess at the number of voluntary hours that accrued right across the country last weekend in just this rather mundane task that in the majority of cases, we take for granted.

Using a self developed metric, I would put the figure in excess of 25,000 hours. In the overall scheme of GAA volunteerism, this rarely merits discussion.

Mighty people.

Armed with a programme, we headed to the press enclosure, a neat covered in location which allowing for some social distancing will house 4/5 scribblers.

As far as I am aware, it is one of the few rural locations where such a facility exists. It’s a development that would add value to many other locations.

Mentioning programmes, credit to those who have ensured that the situation has greatly improved over the past number of weeks.

Ballinhassig's Cillian Tyers shoots goalwards past Ballincollig's Ciarán O'Sullivan in the Co-op Superstores Cork PIHC at Brinny.

Yes, I must confess, that I did come across one venue that didn’t have one.

When I donned my Inspector Clouseau outfit, the host club informed me that they couldn’t produce such a publication as one of teams hadn’t furnished a list.

Not to be put off the scent, I interviewed a representative of the alleged offending club, they were adamant, that they had emailed same.

They wanted to provide proof of same. Time was now an issue, and as, I had enlisted enough enemies for the day, I took the prudent decision to hoist the white flag.

Not to panic, we will be returning to the said venue. By the way, I did come across a programme a few years ago, that had only the details of one team, it got the message across.

Back to the Brinny action, 21 mins in, the sides were level 5 points a piece and one of the worrying issues that was apparent from a Ballincollig point of view was a wides tally particularly from frees.

Doesn’t it go without saying, regardless of the codes, this aspect of a teams performance is so vital. It was no wonder that Dean Rock decided to offer his services at no little cost to any club on the land who felt he could improve the returns from their free taking operators.

Three Ballinhassig points before the break, were, as it transpired vital indicators.

Six minutes into the second period, Fintan O'Leary who scored a goal when the South East side defeated Aghada in the premier intermediate title in 2005, turned over possession, he laid it off to Eddie Finn, who spotted the forward one of the Collins family and we witnessed the first green flag sighting.

Up to quite recently, if one wanted to become familiar with the role of a quarter back, you may have, had to have some understanding of American football.

Not anymore, Mark Coleman operates that role with Cork. In Ballinhassig, they have two. On a number of occasions I noticed Patrick Collins leave his goal mouth habitat and present himself as option for a defender in possession.

On receipt, the head up and a delivery to one of the shooting gallery men.

Ballinhassig last point from the youthful Charlie Grainger was a case in point.

The second is the Cork reserve goalkeeper, Michael Collins, (in all, there are 4 of them on the panel).

Ballincollig's Sean Walsh winning possession from Ballinhassig's Patrick O'Leary in the Co-op Superstores Cork PIHC at Brinny.

I had the pleasure of seeing him in action in the opening round match against Aghada.

He operates at No 6, as well as attending to his defensive duties, his job spec whether by design or by accident demands that he is a provider for those who would classify them selves as members of the flag raising species.

With Cork, he wears the No 16, I wonder, how would he perform in a red jersey with the 1 removed.

As opposed to Ballincollig, Ballinhassig have a free taker, Conor Desmond who appears to be the real deal.

With they being guaranteed at least two more games, we will be able to provide more definite analysis of his dead ball skills.

All what you have read up to now, would be in keeping with the Blues adoption of the new style of hurling, honestly, I don’t think, that any other sport has transitioned into possession mode as rapidly as the ash version.

But what has also been evident in their two games thus far, is maintaining a club tradition of non fancy defending.

On a few occasions a number of the opposition forwards won possession but the “beaten” blues defender wasn’t for surrendering and a number of turnover situations presented.

Now the health warning, it’s simply too early to say that any team will win this most competitive championship.

Remember last year, Courcey Rovers lost their opening two rounds and succeeding in qualifying on two points. In the quarter final, they defeated Watergrasshill who had won all their three group games.

So, can we say, that group performance are no guarantee of podium speeches!!

