Muskerry look to build on good start when they face students

MUSKERRY are very much determined heading into their upcoming clash against UCC in the Cork Senior Football Championship Colleges/Divisional section.

To book their place in the semi-final of the Bon Secours PSFC Colleges/Divisions section, Muskerry produced a strong performance and recorded an impressive win over Carbery.

The Mid Cork division now will face UCC in the last four of the Colleges/Divisions section at the end of this month, with the game currently fixed for Wednesday, 29th of September in Pairc Ui Rinn.

Ambitions are high and this Muskerry side are keen to grow and improve over the next couple of years ahead.

Muskerry Senior Football manager Ger McCarthy is satisfied with how things have been progressing so far for his side.

“We started out with a fairly good challenge game. We had a good panel out and performed really well. That was the Thursday night before we were meant to play Imokilly.

“Unfortunately Imokilly pulled out so we were awarded that game.

"So then it was on to the Carbery game, which came fairly hot and heavy after that.

“Thankfully the lads came with the same appetite and hunger, they performed quite well on the night.

“We will be looking forward to the UCC game, particularly after the game against Carbery.

“The most important thing every weekend going forward is you are going to be looking at the club championships , to see who is after making it through or who is after getting injured or a knock.

“So we are totally reliant on having a big panel and a large panel will be critical to that UCC game."

The Muskerry players come from right across the region, with representatives from up to seven different clubs making up the starting team that defeated Carbery last time out.

McCarthy added: “Two years ago we played UCC and performed well in the first half and maybe ten minutes into the second half, but they probably had the legs on us and they were able to kick on.

“But you would be hoping if we have a good panel that we should be able to give UCC a good game.

“The fact the game has been moved out a few weeks probably is suiting UCC in terms of having their players back.

“But look, we will watch our own corner. Hopefully we will be able to prepare the team as best we can and be ready for that challenge.” From the vantage point of this reporter observing from the outside, it does appear as though quite a strong effort is being put into the Muskerry Senior Football Divisional team for 2021.

As we have seen in recent years with Imokilly in the Cork Senior Hurling Championship, a well organised divisional outfit has the potential to go all of the way.

McCarthy has been pleased to see the backing from the Muskerry GAA board, along with the buy-in and good co-operation of clubs across the Mid-Cork region.

“The Muskerry Board told us they were prepared to do whatever needed to be done. I was there the last time we played, so I went back to the five selectors to see if they would get involved and they seemed to have no hesitation whatsoever.

“You have to give credit to the board and the selection committee because they are chasing players, explaining our background and commitment to it.

“To be fair they are getting the players out. It is also important to mention the clubs in Mid Cork themselves, to be fair to these clubs they are making their players available “For example I spoke with Iveleary recently and their attitude was we have the county won and ye are welcome to whatever players ye feel are good enough. Which is warming to hear.” All in all Muskerry football appears to be in a reasonably healthy place. This is something which becomes quite evident when one looks at the performances of Mid Cork sides in club championship action over recent years.

Muskerry at this juncture look well primed and ready to have a right crack off of UCC when their championship clash comes around in the coming weeks.