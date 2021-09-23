Hibs come out on top in thrilling encounter at Youghal in CWSSL

Youghal 1

Carrigaline Hibs 4

CARRIGALINE HIBS scored three second half goals to claim all three points in a 4-1 win over Youghal in a thrilling GE Healthcare CWSSL U17 Division 2 encounter at Ardrath Park in Youghal in what was the first game of the season for both teams.

Youghal pressed forward from the start, forcing two early corners before Carrigaline had their first opportunity in the 5th minute only for Youghal keeper Agatha Jakubowska to clear the danger from an unmarked Ruth Daunt.

The home side pressed forward, Lorna Cooper shooing wide and Carrigaline keeper Emma Doyle collecting the ball ahead of an advancing Rachel Philips with Doyle saving well from Cooper moments later.

Carrigaline came forward themselves with Emily Wall denied by Agatha Jakubowska and had a chance which went wide of the posts, with another chance falling to Youghal’s Maeve Kelly which went over the bar.

The deadlock was broken on the half hour when Youghal’s Rachel Philips received a cross from the near side and neatly found the corner of the net for the opening score, and almost had a second moments later when the ball bounced around in the area following a corner only to be safely gathered by Doyle in the Carrigaline goal.

Five minutes later Carrigaline equalised when Emily Wall turned away from her marker and ran towards the Youghal goal sending her 20 yards effort over the keepers head and into the back of the net.

Additional chances came to Carrigaline’s Ruth Daunt and Kyla Healy and Youghal’s Rachel Philips before the end of the half as both teams were level at the break.

Youghal who played against Carrigaline in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U17 Div 2 match at Ardrath Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Carrigaline pressed forward following the restart, both Wall and Daunt having opportunities before Youghal’s Philips managed to get behind the Carrigaline defence and headed towards goal only to be denied by a well timed tackle by defender Anna Higgins for a corner.

Philip’s powerful corner kick bounced off the Carrigaline crossbar with the visitors counter attacking as play was now going from end to end with both teams creating chances for themselves but couldn’t convert their chances.

Carrigaline added a second in the 57th minute when a long ball from Natalie Szewczyk was picked up by Emily Wall who raced towards goal and duly scored from 15 yards.

Youghal attempted to get back into the game, Doyle saving well from Philips in the six yard box and Debbie Omoridion’s effort going over the bar, but by the 71st minute Carrigaline had added a third when Laoise Wallace’s initial shot was only half saved by the keeper as Daunt tapped the ball into the net from 8 yards.

Carrigaline almost added a fourth moments later only for Wallace’s effort being well saved by Jakubowska, but scored again two minutes from time when Alannah O’Mahony’s long range free kick was met by Maeve Ronan in the area and duly put the ball into the Youghal net for all three points for Carrigaline to get their season off to a winning start.

Youghal: Agatha Jakubowska, Ciara Ashman, zuzanna Dominika, Jess Kelly, Ese Ajakari, Blaithin O’Flynn, Sadbh Kennedy, Rachel Phillips, Ella McCarthy, Lorna Cooper, Maeve Kelly, Molly Tobin, Whitney Omoridion, Melissa Lefek.

Carrigaline: Emma Doyle, Ellie O’Connell, Alison Curren, Natalie Szewczyk, Roisin Goggin, Laoise Wallace, Maeve Ronan, Robyn Lucey, Kyla Healy, Emily Wall, Ruth Daunt, Caoimhe Buckley, Isabelle Lordan, Anna Higgins, Allanah O’Mahony.

Referee: Xander Coolbear.