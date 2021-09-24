Iveleary looking to keep the good times going at intermediate level

IVELEARY will hope that their momentum continues to flow as they clash with Millstreet in the Bons Secours Hospital IAFC at Baile Bhúirne on Sunday at 4pm.

At the beginning of August, the Inchigeela side claimed 2020 county junior A honours with a superb performance to beat Boherbue in the delayed county final. Then, just over a month later, they faced into intermediate A level and secured a win in their first game, against St Finbarr’s.

Manager John McNulty is pleased with how the team made the successful step up.

“We’re very happy,” he says.

“We had good momentum built up from the junior county and we were able to bring that into the Barrs game.

“We were always of the belief that, even though we had lost junior county semis and finals, we had enough about ourselves to play at a higher level.

“We were curious to do that and we had the ambition to do it but you really don’t know until you go and do it.

“We’ve only played one championship game now – you can play challenge games and league games but championship is completely different.

“That was our first championship game at intermediate level and, while we were delighted to win, we wouldn’t be under any illusions, either. The next game could be completely different.

“But we’re delighted to be at the level and we want to challenge ourselves and prove to ourselves that we’re capable.”

Last year’s Muskerry junior title weas claimed in the calendar year, meaning that the lockdown time at least had a focus in terms of finally trying to achieve county glory.

“We were fortunate in a way that our divisional championship had finished,” McNulty says, “we played Kilmurry in a very good game inside in Macroom and we won that.

“We had that in the bag, so to speak, and we knew that the season wasn’t finished so there was great incentive to come back in good shape whenever the lockdown was lifted.

“There’s great credit due to the players – they’re good to mind themselves anyway but they really looked after themselves during the lockdown and stayed focused. They came back fit and knew that they were only a couple of games away from realising that ambition of getting to a higher level.”

After three decades without divisional success, recent times have seen Iveleary knock strongly on the door at county junior level.

“We won it in 1985 and then we didn’t win it again until 2015,” McNulty says.

We won a three-in-a-row in 2018, 2019 and 2020. We did get to the county final against Bandon in 2015 but I think it was a little bit too early for us, they were a very good team at the team and they’ve obviously gone on since.

“I think maturity has a lot to do with it. We’ve always had ability in that group of players, fitness is key as well and attitude. Some of that attitude comes with maturity and fellas keeping very high standards.

“They’re very easy to train as a group of players. They love football and they’re very focused.

“They had had enough near misses and disappointments and they just knuckled down and said, ‘Right, we’re going to have to make this happen,’ and that’s what they did.”

And the positive knock-on effect was that they were primed for intermediate, McNulty feels.

“The benefit of having the junior championship before the intermediate is that we’ve been playing games,” he says.

“We’ve been developing the team and getting people up to championship pace. There has been that momentum and continuity of games coming at us, which has been great. At the end of the day, everyone wants to play football matches, so that’s been fantastic, it helped us a lot.

“I think there have been reasonable breaks between games too, there has been a nice balance. There haven’t been big, long gaps for us whereas some clubs had to wait until September to start their championship.

“We’ve been fortunate in having that period during the summer where we could keep going with the county at junior level, that helped us. We play hurling too and we’ve had a few matches in that too, so the variation is good for the players.”

PROGRESS

And McNulty is hoping that will lead to another good display against Millstreet.

“We’re looking forward to it,” he says.

“We’re excited again to be playing a championship game but it’ll be a big challenge for us. Millstreet have been in this grade now for a number of years, they’ve a lot of good players as well.

“We’ll be going out to do the club proud and to give it everything. That’s the way we operate, just to go out and try to perform and do our best.”