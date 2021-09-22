A last chance to play for Cork is always a special experience

ST OLIVER PLUNKETT'S club man John Paul O’Driscoll had the honour of captaining the Cork Masters football team who played Clare in the Gaelic Masters Association All-Ireland Championship last Saturday.

This is the first year a Cork team has competed in the Masters All-Ireland Championship.

The concept which was established in recent years grew out of the Social GAA and is targetted at players aged over 40.

John Paul who represented his club St Oliver Plunkett’s GAA Club with great distinction in both codes during his successful career was thrilled to lead his side out into competitive action.

“It was a great honour. It was a lovely accolade to receive. I got a huge surprise when the trainer told me I was going to captain the team. I was always proud to represent my club during my career. It is lovely at this stage of my life to get the opportunity to play and captain my county. It was a great pleasure to lead Cork out. It was a proud moment for my family and my club,” he said.

Getting the project off the ground in Cork is the main objective for the Cork management team, organisers and players this year.

The response from players throughout the county who are keen to play for Cork has been very strong with big numbers regularly participating in training sessions.

John Paul was delighted to get involved with the Cork Masters football team.

“My sister flagged it with me a few months ago that Cork was establishing a team and they were looking for players who wanted to play competitive football for their county. This is Cork’s first year setting up a Masters team so we are playing catch up on the other counties.

“I was excited at the prospect of playing inter-county football. I joined the WhatsApp group initially before I attended a few training sessions. A panel of 30 players was then formed. The whole process has been ongoing over the last six or seven weeks with plenty of games and training sessions. It is very competitive and there is a big intensity to the games. The structure of the Masters is very well organised. We train twice a week. There is a great spirit in the squad. It has been good to meet so many new players. There is a great spread of players from a lot of clubs in the county. We have established good friendships and a strong bond. The whole concept of Masters Football is very good as it keeps players fit and it helps players fulfil their dreams of playing inter-county football. I have enjoyed the whole experience,” he added.

The Cork footballers succumbed to a defeat against Clare. They were also defeated in their opening round match against Dublin. The Cork captain who lined out at half-forward against Clare said the standard has been ‘very strong’. “We were well beaten by both Dublin and Clare. They were both very strong teams. Dublin were unreal. They have four teams feeding into their Masters team. We were missing a few players for the game against Clare. I was very surprised by how strong a team Clare were. They had a number of players who played for the Clare senior team. We are due to play Kildare in our final group game on Saturday week. It would be nice to finish off our group section with a win.” The concept of the Masters All-Ireland Championship ensures that all the 16 teams that participate in this year’s championship will all proceed to the knockout stages based on their final position in the group. Following Cork’s final group game against Kildare, the Rebels will proceed into a semi-final showing against a team who will finish in a similar place to Cork in one of the other groups. John Paul said the players are keen to experience an improvement in their fortunes. “We will be progressing into another knockout tournament based on our final position from this group and playing against teams at our own level. We will keep training hard and keep improving. The players are very dedicated and keen to make an impression on the tournament.” The Cork Masters are guided by a strong management team. John O'Connor, doubles up as a selector and PRO, alongside secretary Rob Hanrahan while Mark O'Sullivan is manager and county GDA Colm Crowley is also involved. John Paul is full of praise for the management team. “The coaches are very good. They are putting in a lot of effort which is greatly appreciated by all the players. All the players and the management team has bought into this All-Ireland championship. We are all working hard and we are all striving to be the best we can be. We all share a common goal which is to get results and to get this project going from a Cork perspective.” John Paul who is now aged 43, retired from playing competitively for his beloved St Oliver Plunkett’s in 2015. He has great memories of playing for the Saints who are based in the Carbery division. “The club was very proud when I was made captain for the Clare game. I have great memories of my playing days. It is great to represent my club on the inter-county stage. There are lots of good people doing great work within the club. The club has great facilities and hopefully a bright future.”