Cobh Ramblers players are safe in Peter’s hands

PETER Murphy is a young man making great progress in the world of football coaching and is currently operating at League Of Ireland level.

Having started out his coaching pathway with Macroom FC, 19-year-old Murphy is now with Cobh Ramblers as the Lead Academy Goalkeeping Coach.

This role sees Murphy work closely with the Head of Youth Development, academy coaches and the first team management to ensure the development and constant assessment of the Cobh Ramblers goalkeeping programme.

“It is a really exciting role I think anyway nurturing the young goalkeepers. The whole communication across the academy is nice to tie everyone together now,” Murphy explained.

“It is good for me because I get to see the quality of goalkeeper across the academy and I get to report back to the Cobh Ramblers Head Of Academy, Ivan Bevan.

“In terms of the goalkeepers, it is good for the U14s to be challenging themselves with the U15s, U17s, U19s and so on.

“First off I would be discussing with the Cobh Ramblers first team manager and goalkeeping coach, what kind of goalkeeper do we want for our first team.

“In conjunction with Ivan then, it is about identifying who we have in our academy and maybe identify goalkeepers outside of the academy.

“Trying to build that kind of goalkeeper for the Cobh Ramblers first team because it is a specialized position and a key position in football these days.

“The more we can help the Ramblers first team, that is my job.”

Murphy recently was added to the team of goalkeeping coaches overseeing the FAI National Goalkeeping Academy, working with goalkeepers from all over Ireland.

Both of his roles with the FAI and Cobh Ramblers include designing and delivering age-appropriate sessions for the goalkeepers.

Murphy, also a part of the Cobh Ramblers U19 management setup, holds a crucial role in the development of young goalkeepers at a club that places huge importance on its academy.

“Cobh Ramblers’ philosophy really centres around bringing young players in and feeding them into the first team," Murphy adds.

Peter Murphy, the Cobh Ramblers Academy lead goalkeeping coach.

“So to be a part of that, I am really proud of it. Especially as a young coach to be given such responsibility, it shows that the lads down there trust me.

“The support you get from other coaches and more experienced coaches is fantastic. They are more than welcoming and give me advice.

“I think that the atmosphere down there is brilliant. It is the same for the players, everyone is learning down there and it is a positive atmosphere to be learning in.

“It is really exciting for the players to come in at 13 and 14. I have seen those keepers and they are fantastic quality. For them to know there is a pathway through the academy and hopefully, further afield, it is really exciting for them as well.”

One of the key things on a general level for Cobh Ramblers this year was announcing their partnership with English Premier League side Burnley, which is one of only two such official strategic partnerships in place with League Of Ireland clubs. The other being Sligo Rovers and their partnership with Everton.

Among the main areas which are set to benefit from the Burnley partnership from a Cobh Ramblers perspective is the underage setup.

From Murphy’s point of view, this means that an exciting opportunity provides itself to learn from Burnley in terms of their goalkeeping coaching practices.

“We were on a call with Burnley a couple of weeks back just about getting our philosophy together and planning.

“That was exciting and meeting some of the guys there. More recently one of the Burnley games came over and was with the first team and observing the academy training.

“Hopefully over the coming months with Covid restrictions easing and a bit more communication on the ground, that we will be able to meet these guys in person and they will be able to mentor me.

“The amount of work being put in at Ramblers off the field is fantastic. You see the club linking up with Villarreal also the camps that took place there during the summer.”

It is safe to say there has already ticked a lot of coaching boxes at such an early stage in his coaching career.

To hold such a position at a League Of Ireland level at a young age shows the strong work ethic Peter Murphy possesses.

Over the coming months and years, he will be seeking to develop the Cobh Ramblers goalkeeping stars of the future.