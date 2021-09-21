Western division side denied chance todefend their county title

WEST Cork clubs have begun their 2021 Cork LGFA county club championship campaigns with one glaring omission from this year’s line-up.

The West Cork division will not get an opportunity to defend their senior club crown following a ruling on the rules surrounding the makeup of divisional teams at the conclusion of last season.

That means a new name will be etched on the county’s most coveted club trophy at the end of the 2021 campaign. What a pity the likes of Libby Coppinger, Fiona Keating, Emma Spillane, Melissa Duggan, Áine Terry O’Sullivan, Clare O’Shea and plenty of other West Cork inter-county players will not feature in this year’s senior grade.

As a result, Mourneabbey start as hot favourites to reclaim a county senior title wrestled from their grasp by Brian McCarthy's side in last year’s memorable decider. Drawn in Group 1, Shane Roynane’s Mourneabbey will be expected to emerge in first place with Inch Rovers, Bride Rovers, Aghada and Fermoy battling it out for the remaining knockout berths.

All West Cork eyes will be on Clonakilty and Kinsale in senior Group 2. Last year’s county intermediate winners, Clonakilty, have shown they will not be overawed by moving up to the top tier. A positive league campaign saw the Brewery Town defeated 2-21 to 3-5 by Mourneabbey in this year’s Division 1A final.

Éire Óg and St. Val’s make up a very strong group so the outcome of Clonakilty versus Kinsale will be crucial to both side’s aspirations in Ahamilla on September 26th. Cork goalkeeper Martina O’Brien will between the sticks for Clon while Kinsale’s hopes of progressing rely on an emerging young team along with the ever-dependable forwards Orla Finn and Sadhbh O’Leary.

Valley Rovers begin their 2021 Cork LGFA intermediate championship with a tough Group 1 opener away to Donoughmore. The latter will have already faced favourites and last year’s IFC runners-up Glanmire ahead of that clash. Junior A champions Rovers have been on a roll in recent years and will look to inter-county stars Daire and Eimear Kiely for inspiration. Valley’s are far from a two-player team and it has taken an entire squad effort to get the Brinny club to the intermediate grade.

There will be plenty of West Cork interest in Group 2 of the IFC where Bantry Blues and Rosscarbery have been drawn together in a three-club group with Araglen Desmonds Buí. Both Bantry and Ross have cultivated improving underage setups in recent times. A decent run in the intermediate adult championship would do wonders for two clubs capable, with a fully-fit squad available, of taking a major scalp before the year is out.

As ever, the junior A county championship will be one of the most keenly contested of all the Cork LGFA competitions. A round-robin format sees West Cork representatives Castlehaven and Dohenys taking on Abhainn Dalla, Douglas, Niamh Abán and Dromtariffe.

Castlehaven and Dohenys are not scheduled to clash until October 10th but the outcome of that game will have huge ramifications for both sides final placings.

The Haven are one of the most improved teams in the county having claimed junior D and C championships over the past two years and annexing another league trophy a couple of weeks ago. Dohenys have experienced plenty of heartache before finally becoming a junior A club and will be eager to kick on.

This year’s county junior B football championship has been split into two groups. O’Donovan Rossa are another West Cork club enjoying a renaissance at underage level. Yet, the Skibbereen side will need their strongest available panel to emerge from a group containing Rockbán, Midleton and Bishopstown.

St Colum’s and Tadgh Mac Carthaigh will fly the West Cork flag in the junior C county championship. A round-robin competition involving Mallow, Erin’s Own, St Michaels and Carrigaline sees St Colum’s looking to go one better than last year’s semi-final defeat to Carrigaline.

If they can generate enough momentum, both St Colum’s and Tadgh Mac Carthaigh are capable of reaching the business end of a perennially competitive grade.

West Cork’s Muintir Gabriels face an onerous challenge in this year’s county junior D championship against St. Peters, Lisgoold, Ballinora and Naomh Fionnbarra. Yet, an amalgamation of Muintir Bháire and Gabriel Rangers possess enough quality to make their mark.

The inter-county season is over but the next few months should produce plenty of excitement in the Cork LGFA club competitions. Hopefully, that will include some West Cork success stories.