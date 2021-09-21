Midleton off to the best of starts in U16 CSL

Mayfield United 0 Midleton 3

MIDLETON made an impressive start to the new Jomas Sportsgear Direct U16 Premier Division season as they comfortably defeated Mayfield United 3-0 at Mayfield Park on Sunday morning.

Goals in the first half from Rory Black and Brian Lynch and a brave finish from Jay Jay Olijitan in the second period was enough to see Midleton begin their campaign with a huge three points away from home.

In truth, it was a game that former Cork City player Billy Woods' side dominated from start to finish and they were fully deserving of their victory.

But it took them time to create their first meaningful goal-scoring opportunity and when they did United goalkeeper Kian Lane was equal to Sean McSharry’s low drive.

The excellent Brian Lynch fired narrowly wide of the left post moments later after good work by both Zack O’Sullivan and Jay Jay Olijitan shortly before midfielder Ben Walsh couldn’t connect with the ball in the midst of a goalmouth scramble.

But the opening goal that their performance merited finally came with 16 minutes on the clock and it was Rory Black who got it at the second time of asking.

A superb cross from McSharry picked out Black inside the penalty area and after seeing his initial strike saved the left-back was alert to the rebound and tucked the loose ball into the bottom right corner.

Mayfield United goalkeeper Kian Lane saves against Midleton on Sunday morning. Picture Denis Minihane.

The Knockgriffin Park club were now more relaxed having broken the deadlock and it wouldn’t take them long to double their advantage thanks to Brian Lynch.

The goal was well worth the wait though as the number nine cleverly turned past his marker before emphatically drilling his strike across the keeper and into the far bottom left corner of the net.

Midleton went in search of a third before the half-time break but Mayfield number one Kian Lane did well to stop his opponents on a number of occasions.

They continued to dominate proceedings throughout the second period but United did well to restrict them to shots from distance with Lynch and Marcus Lambe sending ambitious efforts narrowly wide of the target shortly after the restart.

The home side threatened with a long-range attempt of their own just shy of the hour mark but Rhys Olotu failed to truly test netminder Luke Hennessy with his sighter.

Lane did well to smother Ben Walsh’s hit from a few yards out when the midfielder looked certain to score but he was beaten for a third time with just six minutes remaining.

Thomas Dunlea’s dangerous cross from the right enticed Lane to charge from his goal but Jay Jay Olijitan was brave and did well to reach it first and head it into the empty net.

Mayfield were unfortunate not to grab a consolation deep into injury time as Jamie Walsh clipped the ball past the keeper but Rory Black was alert and just about reacted in time to clear the ball off the line.

MAYFIELD UNITED: Kian Lane, Sean O’Donovan, Jack Daly, Donnacha McCarthy, Eoin Sharkey, Emmet Ricken, Darren O’Callaghan, Jack Hurley, Rhys Olotu, Oran Ross, Amos Ebarmamiegbubar, Jamie Walsh, Kian Carroll, Paddy McCarthy.

MIDLETON: Luke Hennessy, Thomas Dunlea, Rory Black, Liam Barry, Ryan Woods, Zack O’Sullivan, Josh Dempsey, Ben Walsh, Brian Lynch, Marcus Lambe, Jay Jay Olijitan, Eoin Daly, Carthaigh Cronin, Alex Fitzgerald, Sean McSharry, Aaron Olden.

Referee: David O’Donoghue.