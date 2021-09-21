Authority shows champion’s class

AUTHORITY of Northern Hunt crowned a magnificent season when winning the Michael O’Mahony memorial Senior draghunt at Blackpool.

It is now official Authority is the 2021 champion Senior hound and on this occasion he had to battle hard to cross the tape ahead of the Barry O’Sullivan trained Mossgrove Daisy of Shanakiel Harriers.

The technology of the video camera was forced to declare a dead heat for third ticket with Calvin’s Lad of Mayfield and Captain James from Shanakiel Harriers sharing the spoils.

Samantha’s Lass faint hope of overtaking Authority were shattered but she did manage fifth ticket ahead IHT hound Tiger.

After the draghunt the winning trainer John O’Callaghan paid tribute to his hound who has had a magnificent season for his connections.

“We are delighted to get another win under our belts and now its case of going into the Senior All-Ireland draghunt on a back of a good run,” said John O’Callaghan.

O’Callaghan added: “Of all the hounds I have trained over the years I must admit Authority is the best finisher that I have been lucky to have in my kennel.”

In the Senior Maiden draghunt there was joy for John and Sean O’Sullivan when their charge The Butcher Boy ran out an impressive winner.

After a competitive draghunt the winner crossed the tape ahead Guinness from the IHT with Caoimhe’s Boy of Griffin United filling third ticket.

Eden Lad, Mrs. Biggs and Jamie’s Gem all ran a credible draghunt to take the minor tickets.

Sean O’Sullivan of Griffin United with The Butcher Boy winner of the Michael O’Mahony Senior Maiden draghunt at Blackpool.

In the Puppy draghunt Not Now Joy of Clogheen put herself back in the title race when forcing a dead heat with the Michael Crowley Shanakiel Harriers trained Del Boy.

The Meg of Shanakiel Harriers ran another cracking race for the Murray family with Rock On Boy, Allie Mae Jack and The Blazer picking up the minor tickets.

The winner trained by Joe and Gary Freyne of Clogheen who had been out of form in the last fortnight is now firmly back in contention much to delight of his connections.

“This was a welcome boost for us as Not Now Joy is talented hound and the final draghunt on Sunday next will reveal all,” said Joe Freyne.

In the Puppy Maiden draghunt there was success for the Sheila Cummins IHT kennel when she crossed the tape ahead of Lady La La of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers.

Mary Barrett will be pleased with the performance of Prince Reece who finished ahead of Stringer, Kenny’s Girl and Ava’s Boy.

RESULTS:

Blackpool Senior: 1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Mossgrove Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield) & Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Samantha’s Lass (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 6. Tiger (IHT).

The rerun of the Clogheen Draghunt will take place tonight at Glenville with a 6.30pm slip for the Senior hounds.

Senior Maiden: 1. The Butcher Boy (Griffin United); 2. Guinness (IHT); 3. Caomihe’s Boy (Griffin United); 4. Eden Lad (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 5. Mrs. Biggs (IHT); 6. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen).

Puppy: 1. Not Now Joy (Clogheen) & Del Boy (Shanakiel Harriers)-dead heat; 3. The Meg (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Allie Mae Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. The Blazer (Shanakiel Harriers).

Puppy Maiden: 1. Spirit (IHT); 2. Lady La La (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. Prince Reece (IHT); 4. Stringer (Kerry Pike/Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Kenny’s Girl (Mayfield); 6. Ava’s Boy (Mayfield).