Round-up: Rebel Óg minor hurling semis set after last group games

AFTER a hectic weekend of action, the semi-finalists are now known in the Premier 1 and 2 minor hurling championships.

Before a sliotar was struck, some groups already knew who would go through and it was a case of seeing who would top the group and who would qualify in second spot.

In the Premier 1 competition, Bride Rovers, St Finbarr’s, and Na Piarsaigh all finished on four points in their section. The Barrs were expected to top the group, but Piarsaigh had other ideas and made the trip to Togher confident in their own ability. To their credit, they caused what many will consider an upset and won by a point.

Bride got the better of Blackrock to see all three teams end level on four points each.

So it went down to scoring difference and, once that was sorted, Bride topped the group and the Barrs were second, with Piarsaigh losing out by the narrowest of margins.

In the Barrs game, their Cork star, William Buckley, was outstanding with 1-10, while Ali Baker in goal made several point-blank saves to keep his side in contention. They raced into an early six-point lead, but all credit to Na Piarsaigh, who never panicked and came back at them.

Goals from Alex Lynch and Baruch Dwyer Harrington brought them back into the game. Add in the nine points from Michael Sheehan, who played brilliantly around the middle, and they fully deserved their 2-14 to 1-16 win.

Na Piarsaigh's Sean Paul Cooke shoots for goal under pressure from Bride Rovers' Ronan O'Connell, during their P1 MHC clash at Rathcormac. Picture: David Keane.

Also in this group, Bride Rovers were always in control in their 2-25 to 2-4 victory over the Rockies.

In the other group, Ballincollig and the Glen knew they were into the semi-finals before they clashed on Sunday. The Village side were at home and were one of only three sides to qualify for the semis in both codes. The others are the Barrs and Kinsale, which will keep them busy for the next few weeks.

The Glen won, thanks in no small part to Eoin O’Leary’s class at 11, along with two goals from Ciarán Maguire, which means they topped the group with the Village second.

In the Premier 2 competition, Kinsale got the better of Kilshannig on Friday night to see them through. Shandrum, with a 100% record, topped their section, but Kinsale’s win was enough to see them take the other spot on offer.

Kiltha Óg ensured they topped their group with a win over Douglas on Saturday. On Sunday, it was a straight winner-takes-all game between Fermoy and Valley Rovers, with Fermoy going through after a 1-16 to 0-18 win.

Play switches back to football next weekend before the hurling semi-finals take place.

REBEL ÓG HURLING SEMI-FINALS:

Premier 1: Bride Rovers v Ballincollig; St Finbarr’s v Glen Rovers.

Premier 2: Kiltha Óg v Kinsale; Shandrum v Fermoy.