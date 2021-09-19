Glen Rovers hit Éire Óg for five goals in camogie first round clash

Glen Rovers 5-16 Éire Óg 0-7

FROM the outset, Glen Rovers were in control of this SE Systems Senior Championship first-round clash in Castle Road.

Leading 1-8 to 0-2 at half time, it could have been more but for the eight wides they accumulated, thirteen by the finish.

Against the wind (at times, as it changed direction), Glen Rovers possibly played too deep in the opening half. Emma Murphy in particular roamed, leaving Éire Óg with the dominant numbers in defence.

Yet such was the Glen’s dominance it didn’t matter as the scores came in abundance.

Katie Walsh got the Glen’s opening goal on 21 minutes when, not for the first time this weekend, the blinding sun caught the goalkeeper and the dropping ball fell to the net.

By half time Glen Rovers had seven different scorers, eight by the time was the hour was up. To be fair to Éire Óg they were hit with a number of injuries coming into the game and they never gave up the fight in what was a tough hour for them.

The experience and good stick work of Glen Rovers was apparent in all sections, epitomised on forty-one minutes when Aisling Wallace finished off a great Rover’s move, Denise Luby’s final pinpoint pass finding Wallace before she blasted the net.

That was the Glen’s fourth goal after Walsh and Luby had each grabbed a major within two minutes of each other moments before.

Aisling Wallace, Glen Rovers, battling Emma Quigley, Éire Óg. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The Glen continued to impress, their defence of Lisa O’Riordan, Cliona Martin, Kelly Falvey, Aoife O’Rourke, Michaela Hyde, Michelle Browne, and Leanne O’Sullivan coping with everything Éire Óg attempted at them. Add in the influential Lauran Callanan and Lydia Cunningham at midfield and the Glen were in control throughout.

They’ll have to work on their shooting as they won’t get away with so many wides as the championship progresses but, on the night, the job was done.

It was a difficult hour for Éire Óg as they continue to learn and gain experience at senior level, while hopeful some injured players will return for their backdoor round next weekend against Milford.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: K Walsh 2-4, D Luby 2-3 (0-3 f), A Wallace 1-1, N O’Riordan 0-2, E Murphy 0-2, L O’Sullivan, L Callanan, T McCarthy, N O’Brien 0-1 each.

Éire Óg: M O ’Herlihy 0-5 (0-4 f), E Crowley 0-2.

GLEN ROVERS: L O’Riordan; C Martin, K Falvey, A O’Rourke; M Hyde, M Browne, L O’Sullivan; L Callanan, L Cunningham; T McCarthy, N O’Riordan, E Murphy; K Walsh, D Luby, A Wallace.

Sub: N O’Brien for N O’Riordan (46).

ÉIRE ÓG: O Lynch; E Quigley, F Murphy, C Sheehan; O Beechinor, A O’Callaghan, R Sheehan; A McSweeney, M Gleeson; E Crowley, K McCarthy, I Sheehan; C Henchy, M O’Herlihy, R Murphy.

Sub: L Cleary for A McSweeney (h-t).

Referee: Andrew Larkin (Ballygarvan).