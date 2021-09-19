IAHC: Aghabullogue bounce back from opening loss to see off Glen Rovers

The beaten 2020 Co-op SuperStores Cork IAHC finalists Aghabullogue bounced back from their opening-round loss to earn a 2-22 to 1-20 victory over Glen Rovers at Ballincollig on Sunday.

Having gone down against Sarsfields last week in Group A, the Mid-Cork side responded well as Luke Casey’s goal coming up to half-time gave them a 1-13 to 0-10 lead against the Glen at half-time. Matthew Bradley, Dan Ó Duinnín, Ian Barry-Murphy and Shane Tarrant all chipped in with vital points for the Coachford outfit before Casey landed his second goal in the second half. Glen Kennefick and Evan Murphy were among the point-scorers for the Glen, along with goalkeeper Cian Long, who landed some long-range frees and scored a late goal from a free.

On Sunday evening, Sarsfields ensured top spot as they beat Dungourney by 2-17 to 3-13 in Lisgoold. Cormac Duggan was the hero for the Riverstown side as he netted a late goal to give them victory. Brian Forbes, Jack Griffin and Shane Hegarty all found the net for Dungourney.

In Group B, Castlemartyr – the lower intermediate champions for 2020 – kept up their great form, beating Blackrock by 2-22 to 2-15 in Cobh. Eoghan Martin fired in a goal for the East Cork side in the opening minute and Niall Madden also raised a green flag in the first half, with the half-time score 2-13 to 1-5 in their favour.

Blackrock, for whom John O’Sullivan had netted in the first half, were much improved in the second half and Eoin O’Farrell also scored a goal, but Castlemartyr held out, with Daire Coughlan, Ciarán Joyce, Brian Lawton and Michael Kelly all coming to the fore for them.

They will face Mayfield to determine top spot in that group after the northsiders picked up their second win, beating Douglas by 0-18 to 0-15 at St Vincent’s.

Richard Murphy’s frees were vital for Douglas throughout what was a close game, with Conor Russell also chipping in. Mayfield had a wide spread of scorers though, with Dave Malone, David O’Neill and Nicky Kelly all on target in the second half.

The sides were level at 0-14 each with five minutes left but Michael John Coffey, Gary Lehane and Shane O’Donovan sent over vital late points to ensure victory for Mayfield.

On Friday night, Kildorrery got the better of Meelin in Group C, with 1-12 to 1-8 the final score in Newtownshandrum. Eamonn O’Connor had the goal for Kildorrery, who are joined on three points at the top of the table by Cloughduv, who beat Midleton by 1-23 to 3-15 on Saturday.