St Finbarr's have too much power and class for Inniscarra in this SE Systems senior camogie championship clash

St Finbarr’s 2-11

Inniscarra 1-6

St Finbarr’s with Cork manager Paudie Murray leading their back room team advanced to round four of the SE Systems senior championship with a victory over Inniscarra in Castle Road on Sunday afternoon.

Both defences were busy over the hour but it was St Finbarr’s who used possession better.

Despite Rebecca Quigley giving Inniscarra and early led with a point from play, the Barrs replied with Down inter-county senior star Sorcha McCartan putting them on the score board four minutes in.

Mopping up a lot of Inniscarra pressure St Finbarr’s worked the lines and kept the ball moving and with Gemma O’Connor at centre forward leading their attack they had a lot of options.

Inniscarra with Captain Aoife Kavanagh and Rosie O’Mahony working hard enjoyed a lot of possession but failure to convert saw them fall further in arrears as St Finbarr’s added points from Orlaith Cahalane and Gemma O’Connor with a free to lead by two at the end of the opening quarter.

The second quarter was dominated by St Finbarr’s.

A Keeva McCarthy goal on twenty one minutes saw them take a grip on proceedings and with McCarthy adding a point they went six clear.

Joanne Casey and Saoirse McCartan traded points before the break where St Finbarr’s led 1-6 to 0-3.

St Finbarr’s hit he ground running on the restart a goal from Ella Wigginton–Barrett in the opening seconds.

That gave Inniscarra a bigger mountain to climb.

Claudia Keane pointed to cut the deficit but the Barrs with two in row from Gemma O’Connor and Saoirse McCartan maintained their upper hand.

With their defence smartly dealing with anything Inniscarra threw at them the Barrs were in control at the back but a long range effort form Rebecca Quigley dropped to the net on the second water break and it boosted their challenge but the Barrs responded well points form McCartan and Orlaith Cahalane were replied to by Joanne Casey on a day when St Finbarr’s were full value for their victory.

Inniscarra will be hoping to get their campaign back on track next weekend when the meet their divisional colleagues Muskerry in a back door clash.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: K McCarthy 1-3, S McCartan 0-4 , E Wigginton- Barrett 1-0,G O’ Connor 0-3 (f’s), O Cahalane 0-1.

Inniscarra: R Quigley 1-1, J Casey 0-3 (0-2fs), N Dilworth, C Keane 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s: C Hurley; S Punch, A Egan, G Cahalane; C Golden, A O’ Neill, L O’Connell; A Shannon, M Cahalane; E Olden, G O’Connor ( c ), S Mc Cartan; K Cahalane, K Mc McCarthy, E Wigginton – Barrett.

Inniscarra: C Buckley; A O’Regan, C Ring, C Looney ( c); R O’Mahony, E Looney, A Kavanagh ( C ); K O’Mahony , M Lyons; A McCarthy, R Quigley, A Sheehan; J Burke, N Dilworth, J Casey.

Subs : C Keane for N Dilworth O(31), L Desmond for R O’ Mahony (39), S O’Callaghan for A Mc McCarthy (47), E O’Reilly for J Burke (47), G Casey for R Quigley (51).

Referee: John O’ Leary (Mallow).