Cork club camogie: Enniskeane blast past Douglas with 23 points

Enniskeane 0-23 Douglas 1-10

ANY game when you score 23 points, and 17 from play, you've a great chance of winning.

That it was Enniskeane's first senior championship game, makes it more impressive, as they defeated Douglas in the SE Systems Senior Championship game at Caste Road.

Cork star and club captain Orla Cronin played a deep role out the field but when with the calibre of forwards Enniskeane had inside, it was understandable. Enniskeane’s full-forward line of Eimear O’Brien, Lauren Corcoran and in particular Tara Sheehan caused havoc, scoring 0-13 between them.

Outside, Sinead Hurley and Orla Coughlan chipped in with two each and it was a job well done.

Katrina and Pam Mackey did all they could to drive Douglas to victory, but it just isn’t possible, and the city side need a far greater return from their other outfield players.

Strong defending by Enniskeane laid the foundations for their team to advance to the winners next round, with some great hooking and blocking, particularly in the second half when Douglas, with the wind, provided more of an attacking return than they did in the first.

Enniskeane led 0-11 go 0-5 at half time.

Jess Kavanagh was the far busier keeper in that first half, bringing off a couple of saves and dealing with a lot of ball that fell short from Enniskeane. Her counterpart Kate Corcoran got called more into the action in the second, pulling off a fine save on 45 minutes from Katina Mackey.

Douglas had to work too hard for their scores as Enniskeane comfortably pulled them back time and again with some sweet striking.

The last quarter was dominated on the board by the West Cork side, hitting eight points without reply before Rebecca Sheehan got the final touch to a goalmouth melee to roll the ball over the line on full time for Douglas.

Scorers for Enniskeane: T Sheehan 0-7, O Cronin 0-6 f, E O’Brien 0-4, S Hurley, O Coughlan, L Corcoran 0-2 each.

Douglas: K Mackey 0-7 (0-4 f, 0-1 45), P Mackey 0-2, R Sheehan 1-1.

ENNISKEANE: K Corcoran; D Carroll, C Nyhan, L Duggan; D O’Brien, E O’Driscoll, A O’Driscoll; L Mannix, D O’Neill; S Hurley, O Coughlan, O Cronin; T Sheehan, E O’Brien, L Corcoran.

Sub: S O’Driscoll for L Corcoran (54).

DOUGLAS: J Kavanagh; J Donegan, A Curtin, R Swanton; C Nason, P Mackey, L O’Brien; M Mulrooney, K Mackey; E McAndrews, K Holland, R Sheehan; E Kavanagh, A Walsh, J Leo.

Subs: C McAndrews for E McAndrews, C McCarthy for A Walsh, J O’Mahony for R Swanton (all h-t), J O’Rourke for E Kavanagh (48), D Harrington for J Leo (48).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Éire Óg).