Cork GAA: High-flying Midleton hurlers setting Premier SHC pace

MIDLETON manager, Ger Fitzgerald, stressed the importance of having a wide spread of scorers, after his side’s second win in the Co-Op Superstores county premier senior hurling championship: They beat Na Piarsaigh 2-26 to 0-14.

It brought their tally to 2-50 and a place in the knockout phase, making up for last year’s disappointing non-qualification.

Captain Conor Lehane leads the scoring with 0-17, five frees and three ’65s, followed by Luke O’Farrell, on 2-6, and Paul Haughney and Cormac Beausang, on 0-7 each.

“Cormac worked very hard, just like the rest of the team, and he was probably disappointed he didn’t get a score or two against Carrig, but got more reward on this occasion,” Fitzgerald said.

“They’re all good hurlers and it was a good opportunity to express themselves, though we have a mammoth task against Sars.

“We’re looking forward to it, though we’re under no illusion it’s going to be a difficult game for us.

“We played them in the league final, when we were both under-strength and it was a good, exciting match.

“All our games with Sars are very tough, though we were disappointed with our performance last year.”

Midleton have achieved their first aim: Qualifying for the knockout phase.

We played well enough in both games, but we maintain that we’ve a lot of work to do, like improving our hurling and tightening things up a bit.

“It’s good to have a two-week break, because we played our second championship match in six days, given that we hadn’t played championship in a good long time.

“That takes a little bit out of fellows, so we’re glad of the break, getting back to the training field, and doing some more work. Scoring difference could be important and that’s why we wanted the lads to drive on,” Fitzgerald said.