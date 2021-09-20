Mon, 20 Sep, 2021 - 07:05

Cork GAA: High-flying Midleton hurlers setting Premier SHC pace

Magpies have hit 2-50 so far, led by Conor Lehane with 0-17
Cork GAA: High-flying Midleton hurlers setting Premier SHC pace

Conor Lehane, Midleton, and Cian Buckley, Na Piarsaigh, jump high for the sliotar.  Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Mark Woods

MIDLETON manager, Ger Fitzgerald, stressed the importance of having a wide spread of scorers, after his side’s second win in the Co-Op Superstores county premier senior hurling championship: They beat Na Piarsaigh 2-26 to 0-14.

It brought their tally to 2-50 and a place in the knockout phase, making up for last year’s disappointing non-qualification.

Captain Conor Lehane leads the scoring with 0-17, five frees and three ’65s, followed by Luke O’Farrell, on 2-6, and Paul Haughney and Cormac Beausang, on 0-7 each.

“Cormac worked very hard, just like the rest of the team, and he was probably disappointed he didn’t get a score or two against Carrig, but got more reward on this occasion,” Fitzgerald said.

“They’re all good hurlers and it was a good opportunity to express themselves, though we have a mammoth task against Sars.

“We’re looking forward to it, though we’re under no illusion it’s going to be a difficult game for us.

“We played them in the league final, when we were both under-strength and it was a good, exciting match.

“All our games with Sars are very tough, though we were disappointed with our performance last year.”

Midleton have achieved their first aim: Qualifying for the knockout phase.

We played well enough in both games, but we maintain that we’ve a lot of work to do, like improving our hurling and tightening things up a bit.

“It’s good to have a two-week break, because we played our second championship match in six days, given that we hadn’t played championship in a good long time.

“That takes a little bit out of fellows, so we’re glad of the break, getting back to the training field, and doing some more work. Scoring difference could be important and that’s why we wanted the lads to drive on,” Fitzgerald said.

Read More

Midleton power past Na Piarsaigh in Premier Senior Hurling Championship

More in this section

Darren Murphy has been appointed Cobh Ramblers first team manager on a permanent basis Darren Murphy has been appointed Cobh Ramblers first team manager on a permanent basis
Hull City v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship - MKM Stadium Cork duo John Egan and Conor Hourihane give Sheffield United a sharp edge
Hurling champs Blackrock beat Charleville to set up key clash with the Barrs Hurling champs Blackrock beat Charleville to set up key clash with the Barrs
cork gaapshc
R&A Mens Home Internationals 2021

Cork golf: John 'Blondie' Carroll leads Ireland to victory over England

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more