Cork club camogie: Chloe Sigerson hits 1-12 as Killeagh defeat Cloughduv

Killeagh 1-21 Cloughduv 1-9

SURGING runs down the middle by Laura Treacy and Hannah Looney and the clinical striking of Treacy and Chloe Sigerson was the main difference between Killeagh and Cloughduv in the opening SE Systems senior championship clash in Castle Road on Saturday.

While Killeagh took scores from distance, Cloughduv hadn’t that same capability and had to try and work the ball closer in where they met an experienced defence.

Some great interplay between the Cork stars saw them dominate the opening half as they rattled off some lovely scores.

Killeagh’s goal came just before halftime. Catching Cloughduv’s puck-out, Sigerson drove the ball back in. It looked a comfortable take for goalkeeper Ciara O’Leary but in the blinding sun she lost sight of it at the last minute and Killeagh were in the driving seat at the break, 1-12 to 0-4.

Cloughduv, as is the norm, worked hard, with their full-back line doing well and Julie Verling in particular around the middle doing trojan work. But they couldn’t cope with the strong Cork presence in the Killeagh squad where Caoimhe Harney also had a fine game.

Ciara O’Leary made a fine save on 38 minutes, more than making up for her earlier slip, as the game was more evenly matched in the second half, both sides hitting a further five points by the 52nd minute. Killeagh finished with a flurry though with Chloe Sigerson pointing a further four points, three from frees, before Joanne Downs goaled on full time for Cloughduv.

Both inside defences did well and both sides missed chances, something they’ll both have to address as they head to their respective next rounds.

Briege Corkery was back in the thick of the action, starting at corner forward but often roaming out to get much-needed ball inside. It just wasn’t enough on the day.

Scorers for Killeagh: C Sigerson 1-12 (0-5 f), J O'Shea 0-4, L Treacy 0-3, C Harney, S Beausang 0-1 each.

Cloughduv: L Lynch 0-6 f, R Hurley 0-2, J Down 1-0, C Sheppard 0-1.

KILLEAGH: KM Cullinane; E Treacy, A Walsh, N O’Keeffe; C Daly, L Treacy, L McEvoy; C Sigerson, H Looney; R Fogarty, J O’Shea, C Harney; R Sheehan, S Beausang, C Barry.

Subs: N O’Connor for R Fogarty (h/t), N Walsh for A Walsh (47), A M O’Connor for R Sheehan (47), S Kent for H Looney (53), N O’Donovan for S Beausang (56).

CLOUGHDUV: C O’Leary; A Buckley, L Buttimer, A Corkery; C Hughes, N O’Leary, J Verling; S Bateman, A Kelleher; L Lynch, R Hurley, A Twomey; A M Ryan, M Corkery, B Corkery.

Subs: C Sheppard for A Twomey (h/t), L Bateman for J Verling (45), McCarthy for A Buckley (47), J Down for S Bateman (51), C O’Mahony for M Corkery (53).

Referee: Brian Barrett (Douglas).