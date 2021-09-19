Cork club camogie: St Catherine's make Seandún pass the price for wides

St Catherine's 1-14 Seandún 2-8

AN abundance of wides cost Seandún dearly in their opening SE Systems Senior Championship clash with St Catherine's on Saturday afternoon.

Catherine's were wide of the target too many times as well, but they still dug out a three-point win, their goal on 41 minutes the difference in the end. It was a defensive mistake that led to Finola Neville’s free going all the way to the net as keeper Amy Lee was more than capable of dealing with it, but her visibility was hindered.

The Saints, as always, were well drilled. Finding plenty of space around midfield and their half-forward line they were 0-5 to 1-0 ahead after 19 minutes, Finola Neville in the thick of the action.

Amy O’Connor got one ball and one chance, and she made no mistake as she hit the net for the divisional side on five minutes but had to be withdrawn due to an ankle injury she brought into the game and a wrist injury during it. Still, Bishopstown’s Laura O’Neill was a fine replacement, having a good game, and getting Seandún’s second goal with minutes remaining to leave a point between the sides entering the last five minutes.

In a low-scoring opening half, it was Seandún that led 1-3 to 0-5 at the break. But St Catherine's superior teamwork came to the fore in the second. They led by six on 48 as Laura Hayes come more into the game and Neville and Aoife Hurley picked off good scores.

Trailing by six, Seandún, despite three clubs having games last night, came back into the game with Lauren Homan hitting three and O’Neill’s goal bringing them back within contention.

The fresher St Catherine's had the legs in the closing stages. Aoife Hurley and Finola Neville replied to O’Neill’s goal with two quick points and saw the game out well for their side.

Scorers for St Catherine's: F Neville 0-8 (0-6 f), N O’Regan 1-1, A Hurley 0-4, C Dunning 0-1.

Seandún: L Homan 0-5 (0-3 f), H Ryan 0-3 (0-2 f), A O'Connor, L O’Neill 1-0 each.

ST CATHERINE'S: Y O’Neill; O Neville, C Motherway, A M Rohan; R O’Callaghan, L Hayes, E Ronayne; M Rohan, E O’Brien; L O’Donnell, F Neville, C Dreaper; C Dunning, A Hurley, N O’Regan.

Sub: A O’Regan for L O’Donnell (44).

SEANDÚN: A Lee (Na Piarsaigh); N O’Connor (do), C O’Keeffe (St Vincent's), S O’Donovan (Na Piarsaigh); N O’Leary (Brian Dillons), R De Faoite (Blackrock), E Buckley (Na Piarsaigh); K Hickey (Blackrock), M Murphy (do); C Coleman (Na Piarsaigh), L Homan (St Vincent's), S Mills (Brian Dillons), A O’Connor (St Vincent's), N Crean (do), H Ryan (Blackrock).

Subs: L O’Neill (Bishopstown) for A O’Connor (inj, 18), L McKeogh (Blackrock) for N Crean (49).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada).