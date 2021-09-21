More to come from Glen Rovers after bouncing back from opening loss

THE look on the face of the Glen Rovers manager Ian Lynam told the story as he reflected on his team's hard-fought 1-17 to 0-13 win over Bishopstown in the Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Reports from their Douglas defeat suggested the Glen were on a downward slope but Lynam was bullish that his team will improve, as they coped with an early red card on Saturday.

“Today didn’t work out the way we would have liked but when you lose a man so early it immediately puts you under pressure, but we will take the win,” said Ian Lynam.

Lynam added: “It was back against the wall especially after losing the first game but what I liked most about today was the character we showed because sometimes it doesn’t matter what display of hurling you produce the end result is all that matters.”

When the pressure came on the Glen in the second half, they had to dig deep according to Lynam.

“We kept finding scores when Bishopstown threatened to get back in the game and now we must get back on the training ground as we need to move up a couple of levels in the coming weeks.”

The one major factor in the Glen win was the work-rate of the Glen defence and Lynam was quick to praise their battling performance.

“Even the last day against Douglas Adam Lynch was our best player by a mile and today he showed incredible timing in how he hooked players who had sight of goal and I am delighted for him as he’s a great lad.”

Bishopstown's Thomas Murray is hooked by Glen Rover's Adam Lynch during the Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Despite the win, Lynam knows there is a lot more to come from his side.

“Without making excuses we had a few issues coming up to the Douglas game as we had three players with the Cork U20 squad, and I think when you are playing at this level you got to have the right preparations but credit to Douglas, they were the better side on the day.

We had to cancel some challenge games and overall when you are down five players from your squad it’s hard to get consistency, but I can promise we will improve.”

The pressure when you lose your opening game in round-robin can be intense according to Lynam.

“We have only ourselves to blame as we put the pressure on ourselves in the manner we played against Douglas as we were on the back foot coming into this game.”

In a game where the hurling was below the standard at this level, the Glen did manage to end on a good note.

“It’s always nice to see a substitute come in and produce a telling contribution that saw Calvin Healy assist Patrick Horgan for the only goal of the game, but I do feel we will have to improve for the next day out against Newtownshandrum.”