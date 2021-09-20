Douglas hurlers now matching hard work to their undoubted skill

DOUGLAS kept their winning run going in the Co-Op Superstores Premier hurling championship as they got the better of Newtownshandrum at Glantane on Saturday by 0-23 to 0-15.

They will now take on Bishopstown and if they can make it three out of three they will top the group. The Town drew with Newtown and were beaten by the Glen so will be looking to end on a high and Douglas' manager is taking nothing for granted.

Mark O'Callaghan was happy to have qualified already but said full concentration now is on the Bishopstown game and that's where their focus will be.

“It was nice to get the win and go through, but it wasn't pretty at times and we were a bit careless with the ball. But we came down to win and we have done that, so we achieved our main objective.”

An aspect of their play he was very happy with was their work rate over the hour from corner-forwards back.

“It's a massive thing we have worked on, not just this year but over the last two or three years. We have the hurlers, everyone knows that about Douglas, but the work-rate wasn't up to a point.

“We put it to the lads and to be fair to them they are responding and you can see it out there, there are more tackles coming from the forwards than the backs. That's what you want and that's what we are getting and we are delighted with that aspect of it.”

Douglas' Brian Turnbull bursting past Newtownshandrum's Kieran O'Sullivan during the Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC at Glantane. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

O'Callaghan was also full of praise for some of the lesser-known players in the side, the likes of Eoin Dolan and Brian Hartnett.

For the likes of Hartnett and Eoin the amount of unseen work they do is unbelievable. They do their job for the team and it's all about the team, there are no individuals there.

“But regardless of what we have done up to now, it's all about the Bishopstown game going forward. We will take it easy for a day or two, look at the video of this one and then see what we can improve on for that game.”

The one concern after the game were the two injuries they picked up, with Mark O'Connor and Diarmuid O'Mahony both have to go off, but Mark was hopeful they would be ok.

“Mark got a thumb injury and Diarmuid got a bang on the knee so that was a precaution substitution, but hopefully both will be ok for the Bishopstown game."