Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 08:10

Blackrock gear up for a knockout derby showdown with St Finbarr's

Great city rivals will meet in the last group game for the right to progress
Jack O'Callaghan (Charleville) and Niall Meaney (Blackrock) collide in the Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC at Banteer. Picture: John Tarrant

John Tarrant

BLACKROCK reignited their season and set themselves up for a defining Premier SHC showdown with St Finbarr’s next month.

A battling Charleville made the Rockies work for their win in the rain on Saturday evening but crucially get their championship aspirations back on track much to the relief of manager Fergal Ryan.

“We were pleased with the win, they are loads of areas where we can improve, the performance during the third quarter is where we pushed on, very definitely it might suffice on this occasion but not so down the road," he said.

In their defeat to Erin's Own, the Rockies experienced one of those best-forgotten days, but the quick turnaround meant they had to regroup.

“We drew a line on our performance on the Friday night, we had a meeting on Sunday, everybody in the camp knew it wasn’t good enough in terms of effort and aggression on the pitch. 

"The performance against Charleville was much better but obviously we want to get better each day we go out," said Ryan.

This was a do-or-die game, in many ways like the old championship, lose, you were out of the reckoning, it's all about winning the last two games and we were lucky enough to come through. 

"Typical of Charleville, we knew of their calibre, they ensured, we weren’t going to have it our way," he said.

The rain had arrived in Banteer ahead of throw-in but the hurling remained fast and furious, Blackrock shading matters 0-13 to 0-12 in the first half but Ryan expressed concern on his side close to conceding a couple of goal chances.

“There was last-ditch defending by ourselves, Charleville had passed up scores from play and frees. 

"One has to take chances and we were lucky to avail of our opportunities particularly, the two goals early in the second half.

“We definitely got a bounce off the Alan Connolly and Tadhg Deasy’s strikes, maybe Charleville dropped their heads for a spell. 

Alan Connolly in action at Banteer. Picture: John Tarrant
"However when Cathal Cormack picked up a second yellow, they ran at us but we defended quite well during the closing quarter."

One of the great rivalries in Cork hurling comes to a head on Saturday, October 10 when Blackrock face St Finbarr’s. The Rockies trail both the Barrs and Erin's Own on the league table, so require a win to progress to the business end.

“It's a local derby, just like ourselves, the Barrs will be looking forward to it, both sides determined to win, it's definitely all to play for between two great clubs," said Ryan.

