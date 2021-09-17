Rebel Óg Minor Hurling: Previewing the weekend P1 and P2 action

IT’S over to hurling this weekend as the final group games take place in the Premier 1 and 2 MHC.

With the football semi-finalists known after last weekend’s action the same applies in the hurling competitions this weekend.

Like their football side, St Finbarr’s hurlers will be hoping to top their group as they take on age-old rivals Na Piarsaigh at Togher.

The Togher side are the defending champions and on form, to date, it’s going to take a very good side to stop them making it two in a row.

However, they were dealt a massive blow last week with the news that Ben O’Connor picked up an injury and will be out for this tie.

He is a huge loss to his side but they still have plenty of talented players to call on.

Their opponents have a massive incentive to win, as doing so would put them well in the hunt for a semi-final spot, lose and they could be out. Ross O’Sullivan and Michael Sheehan will carry the threat up front for the northside club and this is a game sure to draw a few supporters to Togher.

Bride Rovers will be hoping Barrs come out on top and that, and a victory for them over Blackrock would see them advance. The Rockies have yet to pick up a point in this championship and will be aiming to finish their group ties on a high and won’t make if easy for their visitors. But on form to date Bride will be expected to take the points and pending on what happens in the other tie it could be enough to see them advance.

In the other group Ballincollig will host the Glen in Sunday and like last week in the football, the Village side and their visitors both know they are through already. However, both will want to win this one as the winners would most likely avoid the Barrs in the semi-final.

Ballincollig will look to the likes of Cork minors James Dwyer and Tadhg O’Connell to lead their side but will know they won’t have it easy on the day.

Ballincollig's Tadhg O'Connell is hooked by Midleton's David Cremin, during their Premier 1 MHC clash at Midleton. Picture: David Keane.

Glen will be led by Eoin O’Leary and he was outstanding in their win over Carrigtwohill and he will have to be again if they are to come out on top here.

In group one of the Premier 2 championship it’s all to play for going into the final round. Kiltha Óg take on Douglas in Dungourney and on Sunday Fermoy are at home to Valley Rovers.

On paper Kiltha Óg should be too strong for Douglas, who have yet to pick up a point in this championship. But even if they lose they will still advance to the semi-finals, but could lose out on top spot.

This is a winner takes all clash so whoever comes out on top between Fermoy and Valleys will join Kiltha Óg in the knock-out stages.

Sarsfields' Keith Crowe wins possession ahead of St Olans' Barry Kildellan, during their Premier 2 MHC clash at Riverstown. Picture: David Keane.

In group two Sars host Shandrum, knowing they will need a win to have a chance of advancing. That would put them on four points, along with their opponents. If Kinsale then beat St Olans they would join the other two on four points and it would come down to scoring differences. But if Shandrum win and Kinsale do the same then those two will advance.

Also on this weekend are the U15 Premier 1 and 2 hurling championship finals. Tomorrow Sars and the Glen will clash at Páirc Uí Rinn at 10.45am in the P1 final.

Sunday sees Kilara Óg take on Mallow in the P2 final at Shanballymore at noon.

SATURDAY

Premier 1 MHC: Carrigtwohill v Midleton, 1pm; Blackrock v Bride Rovers, 1pm; St Finbarr’s v Na Piarsaigh, 1pm.

Premier 2 MHC: Kiltha Óg v Douglas, noon; Sarsfields v Shandrum, 12.30pm; Kinsale v St Olans, 1pm.

Premier 1 U15 HC final: Sarsfields v Glen Rovers, 10.45am, Páirc Uí Rinn.

SUNDAY

Premier 1 MHC: Ballincollig v Glen Rovers, 4.30pm.

Premier 2 MHC: Fermoy v Valley Rovers, 3pm.

Premier 2 U15 MHC final: Kilara Óg v Mallow, noon, Shanballymore.