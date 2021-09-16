DARREN MURPHY has been appointed Cobh Ramblers first team manager on a permanent basis until the end of the 2023 League Of Ireland campaign.

As Ramblers head into their centenary year in the following 12 months, the club have decided that Murphy is the right candidate to guide the club through the next few important years.

Speaking on the announcement of being appointed Cobh boss for the next two years, Murphy is determined to rebuild to get the St Colman’s Park side going in the right direction.

"It’s been a tough season. That brings on the will to improve and have a better season next year. It takes time. We will keep continuing to help these players succeed.

"We want this club to succeed, and we’ll give it our all, at every training session, at every match. This is football. Once the club is going in the right direction then that’s the main goal.

“I really appreciate the club showing their faith in me and my team. We’re all happy to continue on after our spell so far.

“We came in to help the club and the players. That’s our goal and we’ll continue with that.

"We’re going to continue on that good work and bring Cobh Ramblers to the next level. The club are more than supportive of us off the pitch and long may that continue.” “What we keep doing is helping these lads succeed. So we are going to give it our all, every training session , every game and outside of training, we will do everything to help the players and the club succeed.

“Once the club is going in the right direction, that is our main goal and I think that is the club’s main goal. So we are on the same page there.

“We want to get the club to progress to the highest level. We want the club to be successful and the players to be successful.” The board at Cobh Ramblers also have given their firm seal of approval for Murphy as first team boss.

“We believe Darren to be an innovative, highly methodical, ambitious young manager. We are confident that results will in time better reflect all of the improvements that Darren and his backroom team are making behind the scenes.” Darren Murphy’s first game as permanent Cobh boss will be on Saturday week, when they entertain Bray Wanderers at St Colman’s Park.

Ramblers then start October with another home clash against the John Caulfield managed Galway United.