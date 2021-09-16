O'Mahony strike gives Riverstown their first win

Riverstown 1

Carrigaline 0

BLATHIN O'MAHONY'S goal halfway into the second half was enough to give Riverstown all three points against a spirited Carrigaline side in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U12 Premier league season opener at the GACA grounds in Riverstown over the weekend.

This was the first real competitive league game for both sides as they venture into the full CWSSL league and cup campaigns, with both teams creating numerous chances and showing plenty of skill and teamwork even at this early stage.

Carrigaline had the chances from early on with Riverstown keeper Tess Foley managing to gather the ball from Kim Lynch and Zoe Murphy and was fortunate to have a solid defence in front of her as Carrigaline pressed forward as they looked for an early score and had a couple of chances which were blocked by the Riverstown back line close to goal.

Carrigaline’s Murphy had a good chance in the 12th minute when she ran down the left hand side and shot close to the near post only for Foley to make a brilliant point blank save, deflecting the ball over the bar and had a similar chance five minutes later again brilliantly denied by Foley.

Riverstown on their part had chances with Faye Cronin’s effort going wide and had another chance moments later only for Carrigaline keeper Sophie Laumont to gather the ball in front of Cronin in the area.

Carrigaline who played against Riverstown in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U12 Premier league season opener at the GACA grounds in Riverstown. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Carrigaline pressed forward again, with Foley saving well from Kim Lynch and Murphy, while at the other end chances fell to Riverstown’s O’Mahony and Aisling Lynch which were covered by Laumont in the Carrigaline goal.

Midway through the second half Riverstown substitute keeper Sophie Browne sent a long ball down field which was picked up by O’Mahony whose low shot inside the area found the back of the net as the home side found themselves 1-0 up.

Carrigaline looked to get back into the game, Murphy’s effort going over while keeper Browne well to clear from Kim Lynch and Grace Crowley as the visitors looked for an equaliser. Carrigaline’s Crowley stormed through the centre only to be denied yet again by Browne while Riverstown’s O’Mahony had a chance only to see her effort hit the side netting.

As the half progressed, play was now going from end to end with chances falling to Carrigaline’s Lynch, Murphy, Crowley and Lily Jackson as they pressed forward looking for the equalising score but were denied by a solid Riverstown defence and keeper Sophie Browne while Riverstown almost doubled their score in the final few minutes only for Lucia McSweeney’s effort being cleared off the line.

In the end, it was Riverstown who managed to hold out and claim their very first win in the Under 12 Premier League, while Carrigaline will take heart that they were up against perhaps one of the strongest teams in the league and will no doubt build on their performance and be amongst the contenders in what should be a very interesting and exciting league this season.

Riverstown: Lucia McSweeney, Tess Foley, Aisling Lynch, Sophie Browne, Ellie O’Callaghan, Ciara Kelly, Faye Cronin, Blaithin O’Mahony, Ellie Long, Aoileann Boyle, Kate Martin

Carrigaline: Sophie Laumont, Ava O’Connell, Orla Murphy, Isabelle Hutchinson, Fae Moriarty, Kim Lynch, Zoe Murphy, Grace Crowley, Zoe O’Sullivan, Lily Jackson, Shannon Dunne, Zoe Kissane, Riona Moriarty.

Referee: D. O’Donoghue