City’s Morrissey looking

AFTER two months of being sidelined due to injury, Cork City’s Gearoid Morrissey hopes he will return to the team soon, to play his part for the remainder of the season and help his side reach the play-offs.

Having suffered a lower abdomen and tendon injury, it’s being a slow recovery process for the City captain but his support off the pitch during this period shows why he is one of the key leaders on the team.

“It’s probably my worst injury to date as it’s kept me out of football for over two months,” said Morrissey.

"The physios have been great with me and so has the gaffer giving me every chance to get back on the pitch as soon as possible and I am hoping to be back on the pitch with the lads in the next week or two please God.

“As captain, I’m constantly talking with the lads and it is tough because for me as a captain it’s all about being on the pitch and trying to lead from there but we’ve got a couple of leaders in our dressing room now with the likes of Steven Beattie, Mark McNulty and now Cian Coleman has stepped up and showed what a leader he can be too so we’re lucky in that respect.

"Obviously, I would prefer to be a leader on the pitch but having missed out due to injury it has challenged me to keep the lads motivated from the sideline at training etc, and thankfully I think I’ve done that well.”

Admitting it was a tough season to date but Morrissey is hopeful that things have started to come good for them.

Gearoid Morrissey of Cork City in action against Brandon McCann of Athlone Town during the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Athlone Town and Cork City at Athlone Town Stadium in Athlone, Westmeath. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

“It’s been very tough but it’s all coming together now I think and these things take time, lads need to go through the rough as a team to be able and earn the right to win trophies, nothing’s given.

“The play-offs are still do able in my opinion and we have to keep thinking that.”

Up until last weeks defeat to Shels, City had gone seven games unbeaten in the league.

A good run of form even without the injured and experience of Morrissey, Beattie and Hakkinen.

Credit to the lads who have come in they have taken their opportunity and done well. How difficult does Morrissey think it will be to go back into the starting X1?

“It will be very difficult to get back into the team as the lads have been fantastic but I’m happy to wait and put the work in at training and if called upon by the gaffer I’ll be ready.

"The team have suffered many injuries throughout the season which was very unfortunate but the young lads who’ve come in have been fantastic and the academy is a credit to our great club.

"For me, personally, it has been a long time out of action so I am really eager to get back playing ASAP.

“Obviously, it has been a disappointing season as a whole, not many probably expected us to be at the bottom tier of the first division table, but that’s football for you.

"For us now It’s a rebuild and you don’t start off with a winning product when you need to do this but I think people see the work Colin has done with us and how far we’ve come as a team and there’s a lot of positives but obviously winning trophies is where we need to be and I firmly believe Colin will get us there again.

Cork City's Gearoid Morrissey is tackled by Bray Wanderers Brandon kavanagh during the SSE Airtricity first division game at Turner's Cross

“In my first year here with Tommy Dunne we finished mid table the first season and won the first division the second and I feel this team is capable of that 100% and maybe even sooner.

“We’ve organically got experience in the squad now I think but obviously adding more experience is always gonna help.

"The young lads that have come in have held their own and now it’s up to them to step up and challenge for a start in the team.

"And that’s what we all need to do to keep this a competitive side in order to make us work harder. The talent is there within the squad.

"There’s no doubt about that.”