Six up for Doolan’s after comfortable win in semi final

Doolan’s Cow 5

District 11 0

HOLDERS Doolan’s Cow made it through to their sixth consecutive Sports Gear Direct Shield Final following last Sunday afternoon’s five-nil win over first time semi-finalists District 11 at Mayfield Community School.

David O’Sullivan lobbed the keeper for the first after fifteen minutes with Tony O’Reilly going on to net a spectacular second five minutes later. James Cotter was on hand to tap in number three after a penetrative run by Jamie Murphy.

Cotter then went on to score from the penalty-spot before half-time leaving the competition’s top scorer to date, Jamie Murphy to complete another eye catching win with a deserved goal on the hour.

The two McCarthys, Ian and Stephen along with Aaron Hennessy shone for the winners.

Sports Gear Direct First Division

Daz Barbers 4

Trend Micro 0

Daz Barbers moved on to six points from three matches played following last Friday night’s four-nil win over Trend Micro at Mayfield Community School.

Jonah Delaney opened the scoring from a blistering thirty yard free-kick and added a second from an equally audacious long range effort into the top corner. Kevin O’Donoghue and Kieran Buckley completed the scoring for the hosts who have to date scored ten goals.

Delaney, O’Donoghue and Buckley and Darren Hosford impressed for the winners.

Lion’s Den 9

VIP Barbers 1

Unbeaten leaders Lion’s Den extended their lead at the top to three points following an emphatic win at Mayfield Park over VIP Barbers.

Steven O’Callaghan (3), Terence McSweeney (2), John O’Donovan, Sean Lynch, David Gaffney and Kevin Walsh netted for the winners whose best included Lynch and James Buckley. Nikita Zigunov scored the Barbers’ consolation.

The Weigh Inn 0

Cork Hospitals 2

Cork Hospitals came out on top in their duel with unbeaten Weigh Inn at the Regional Park After Tadhg Whelan nudged the Hospitals in front before half-time, Rory McCarthy grabbed a second with two minutes remaining to secure a third win in five outings.

McCarthy and Richie Maher were outstanding for the winners across the middle of the park.

Suro Cars 1

Longboats 1

Suro Cars came from one down to snatch a point from their tussle with Longboats at Mayfield Park.

Louis Kendellan put the visitors one up only for Patrick Wesolowski to level early in the second 45.

Tom Harrington and Eoin Hill were in superb form for the visitors who have now drawn four of the opening four matches.

Telus International 0

Co. Council 7

After losing their opening two fixtures ,Co. Council got back on track with a high scoring win over Telus. Mario Fosca set up Kelvin Owers for his first goal for the club after fifteen minutes.

Fosca fired in the second from the edge of the area before again turning provider, this time releasing Dave McCarthy to grab a third before the interval.

A quick fire hat-trick from Jordan Hughes and a second of the afternoon from Fosca, this time applying the finish to Richie Murphy through ball completed the scoring.

Finbarr Galvin’s Derrow Rovers 1

Brew Boys 2

Brew Boys are coming in under the radar with a third win in three to join Cork Hospitals in second spot with a match in hand.

Goals from Janus Molinar and Adam Byrne secured all three points for Anthony Cody’s charges.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 2

Jason O’Neill Electrical 2

Healy’s and JONE shared four goals in the first meeting at Garryduff. After a bright opening by the visitors, Darren McCarthy broke the deadlock to tuck away the opener for JONE before the break.

The hosts got back into the contest when Mark Sullivan drilled in their first after a knockdown in the area. Shane Murphy glanced in a header from a corner to edge HOC in front for the first time only for McCarthy to salvage JONE’s first point in the top division when he converted from the penalty spot in the 89th minute.

Marlboro Trust 2

Martin Harvey Solicitors 0

Marlboro went top for the first time courtesy of a two-nil win over MHS.

Trust went ahead against the run of play in the 15th minute through Kevin O’Sullivan and wrapped up the points with fifteen minutes remaining when veteran Tom Frawley fired in a beautiful free-kick.

In an ill-tempered finish, both teams had players dismissed in what was a lively encounter, Frawley, and keeper Stephen Jones were the pick of the winner’s eleven.

SCS Crookstown United 0

UCC United 6

UCC proved too strong for an under strength Crookstown eleven in their first league outing at a wet Crookstown Park last Sunday morning.

Goals from Dave Foley, Manuel Odelli, Dominic McHale and Joe Normoyle sent the visitors in four up at half-time.

Late goals from McHale and Gokhan Dumlupinar sealed a comfortable victory for United who might have won be a bigger margin but for the outstanding performances of the host’s young keeper Conor Murphy and centre-backs Charles Kenneally and James Kelleher.