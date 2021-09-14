Glen Rovers have too much firepower for Bishopstown in the Seandun JAHC at Ballinlough

Glen Rovers 1-19

Bishopstown 0-10

THE final scoreline showed the gulf in class between the teams as Glen Rovers easily overcame Bishopstown in the Seandun JAHC at Ballinlough.

In a game that was sluggish over the hour as Bishopstown only managing three points from play out of the 10 they scored over the hour.

Right from the throw in the action was fast and furious with both teams looking up for battle but the Glen took their scoring opportunities with points from David Dunlea and Nathan Goulding edging them ahead in the fourth minute.

The Blackpool side added three more points and suddenly Bishopstown looked on the ropes, but they responded with consecutive points from Conor Luttrell.

Suddenly the Glen responded to the wake-up call and with Shane Busteed looking energetic they rattled off four unanswered points.

Indeed, Busteed had a great opportunity to put more daylight between the teams seven minutes from the interval, but he shot straight at the Town keeper with a goal at his mercy.

The Glen dropped their intensity and although Bishopstown responded with three points all they could muster up was one from play as they trailed 0-10 to 0-6 at the break.

On the restart the standard of hurling dropped but with Eoin O’Neill executing frees at will the Glen had a five points lead in the 43rd minute.

On their next possession the Glen pace caught the Bishopstown defence napping and Shane Busteed finished a good move to drill an unstoppable shot to the roof of the net.

In truth Bishopstown lacked the required a cutting edge that’s needed at championship level as their striking and passing was far too lethargic.

On the back of this win the Glen will now meet Nemo Rangers on Saturday in a mouth-watering quarter final at Ballinlough (6pm).

Scorers for Glen Rovers: S Busteed 1-6, E O’Neill 0-8 (f), N Goulding 0-2, E O’Connell, A Evans, D Tynan (0-1 each).

Bishopstown: C Luttrell 0-6 (f), M Driscoll 0-2 (0-1f), D Quaid, S Lordan (0-1 each).

Glen Rovers: C McCarthy; R Byrne, B Lenihan, C Horgan; D Milliner, A O’Sullivan, A Lordan; C Martin, D Dunlea; D Tynan, A Evans, E O’Connell; N Goulding, E O’Neill, S Busteed.

Subs: S Corcoran for B Lenihan (inj13), D Murphy for D Dunlea (55), James Busteed for N Goulding (55).

Bishopstown: E Murphy; A Dunlea, B Spillane, B Dennehy; S O’Rourke, D Driscoll, S Murphy; B McConville, S Foley; B Donovan, S Lordan, A O’Sullivan; D Quaid, M Driscoll, C Luttrell.

Subs: C Sexton for B McConville (h-t), L Lordan for D Driscoll (48), N O’Hora for B Donovan (50), J O’Driscoll for C Luttrell (52).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).