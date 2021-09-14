Sars manager Myers: ‘For the lads to put up 2-28 is a huge plus’

WHEN you are in your first season as manager of Sarsfields there some pressure that goes with the job in one of Cork's strongest hurling clubs.

However for Barry Myers it was all positive after guiding his side to an emphatic 2-28 to 2-12 win over Na Piarsaigh in the Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC at Páirc Uí Rinn.

“I am delighted as this was our first championship game since last September and there is a big difference between playing challenge and league games in comparison to championship and for the lads to put up 2-28 is a huge plus for the squad,” said Barry Myers.

The return of Jack O’Connor after his Cork exploits is a huge plus according to his manager.

“It’s great to have Jack back with us and this was actually his first game with us this year due to his Cork commitments and when he gets into our system, I think it will make us a far stronger unit.”

The movement of the Sars forwards was impressive but Myers is demanding more from them.

“We need to get more when we face tougher sides and that’s no disrespect to Na Piarsaigh but there are some very good sides in this championship.”

Losing to Erin's Own last season in the quarter-final was heartbreaking for all concerned with Sars and Myers believes that loss made his team determined to do well in this game.

Sarsfields James Sweeney and Na Piarsaigh's Eddie Gunning tussle for the sliotar. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“They needed to get the Erin's Own loss out of their system and now its upwards and onwards as we have a game next weekend against Carrigtwohill and if we win then it looks an all mighty east Cork battle to see who will win the group.”

The new Sars manager is demanding of his players but outside of the second Na Piarsaigh goal he was relatively with his team.

“We will improve as players like Liam Healy and a few more will be available next week but today was all about getting a win.

“The only complaint I have is that we should have denied Na Piarsaigh their second goal but look when you win a game by 16 points, I think it would be unfair to be too negative about little things.” When Myers was appointed, he felt he needed to make a few changes as he explained.

“We basically shook up the squad and brought a few Minor players from last season through and some more who didn’t get a chance at Senior level like Killian Crowley and Cathal McCarthy.

“I think we have a lot more options than the squad had last season and the players know we have got to maintain focus and right now it is our clash against Carrigtwohill.

“We can now look forward to another positive week on the training pitch and the players are in a good mindset for the coming weeks.”