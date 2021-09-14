Authority takes the Grange spoils

AUTHORITY of Northern Hunt showed his willingness on the finish to win the Sonny Cummins Senior memorial draghunt at Grange.

In another exciting finish Authority showed his determination that saw off the challenge of litter brother Captain James trained by Barry O’Keeffe of Shanakiel Harriers with the Anthony Wall trained Calvin’s Lad of Mayfield snatching third ticket.

By virtue of this win Authority was crowned Senior individual champion for 2021 and naturally trainer John O’Callaghan was elated after his latest success.

“Yes it’s a double celebration for us as not alone have we won the draghunt but to clinch the Senior championship gives our kennel a huge lift and many thanks to my friend Darren Clark in England for his help in securing this hound from Cumbria last season,” said John O’Callaghan.

O’Callaghan added: “Many thanks to my fellow club members in Northern Hunt and my family for their help in making this a memorable season.” There was a west Cork success in the Senior Maiden draghunt when the Gerry Murphy trained Tiger of the IHT landed the spoils in impressive fashion from the John and Sean O’Sullivan trained Butcher Boy of Griffin United.

Eden Lad of Fair Hill/Kerry Pike Harriers ran a cracking race to take third ticket in a true run race.

It has been a good season for Castletownkenneigh trainer in this grade and he was happy to have secured this latest win.

“It’s always nice when you win in any grade and it has been a great season in Senior Maiden for us,” said Gerry Murphy.

The Murray family of Shanakiel Harriers were enjoying a great start to the season in the Puppy grade and they were relieved to see Rock On Boy cross the tape in first place.

Pa and Chloe Murray of Shanakiel Harriers with Rock On Boy winner of the Sonny Cummins Puppy draghunt at Grange.

In a driving finish the winner crossed the tape ahead of Allie Mae Jack of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers running a season best for the father and daughter training partnership of Ger and Jennifer Kenneally.

White Bullet of the IHT from Gerry Murphy’s kennel took third ticket as winning trainer Pa Murray praised his winning hound.

“It was a good effort from Rock On Boy and now it’s a case of hoping we can sustain our form with the Puppy All Ireland draghunt to be run in a fortnight,” said Pa Murray.

In the Puppy Maiden draghunt there was an impressive winner with the honours going to the Mayfield hound Run for Joy trained by Anthony Wall.

The winner crossed the tape ahead of the consistent Lady La La from Trina and Ken Long’s Southern/Carrigaline Harriers kennel and Spirit of the IHT

Grange Senior: 1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield); 4. Northern Daisy (IHT); 5. Little Miss (Griffin United); 6. Jase Star (Mayfield).

Senior Maiden: 1. Tiger (IHT); 2. Butcher Boy (Griffin United); 3. Eden Lad (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 4. Guinness (IHT); 5. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 6. Odhran’s Boy (Griffin United).

Puppy:1. Rock on Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Allie Mae Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. White Bullet (IHT); 4. Max Diesel (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. High Miss (Griffin United); 6. The Meg (Shanakiel Harriers)

Puppy Maiden: 1. Run for Joy (Mayfield); 2. Lady La La (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. Spirit (IHT); 4. Prince Reece (IHT); 5. Zion (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 6. Black Tornado (IHT).