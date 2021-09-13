Eleven players find net as Cork show no mercy in Kennedy Cup opening game

WWEC 0

Cork 17

THE Cork Schoolboy league Kennedy Cup team showed no mercy as they overran West Waterford East Cork (WWEC) by a cricket score in the first round of the Kennedy Cup which was played at Railway FC grounds at Cappoquin last Sunday afternoon.

Eleven different players getting on the scoresheet as they recorded their biggest ever winning margin in the competition, putting 17 past WWEC.

Such was Cork’s dominance throughout the game, keeper Kian Lane didn’t get his hands on the ball until after half an hour of play and was a spectator throughout the whole of the game.

Cork showed their intent from the very start with Keelan Kavanagh’s effort flashing across the goalmouth in the first minute followed by efforts from Evan Cummins and Colm Harte from outside the area which were covered by the WWEC keeper.

However, the first goal came in the eight minute when Dylan Lyons’s shot was only parried away by the keeper falling at the feet of Rollie Durango who made no mistake from eight yards.

Cork's Billy Higgins shrugs off the challenge from WWEC's Cian Murphy during the recent Kennedy Cup match in Cappoquin. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Cork continued to press with chances falling to Aaron Murphy, Harte and Kyle Moroney before Colm Harte added a second in the 24h minute with a 25 yard lob which went over the keeper and into the back of the net.

Four goals from Murphy, Kavanagh, Durango and Lyons in the space of seven minutes late in the first half ended the game as a contest as Cork went in at the break six goals up.

Another three goal blitz came within six minutes of the restart with goals from Moroney and Billy Higgins and a penalty from Cummins as Cork were finding the back of the net with ease.

WWEC could not even get a shot on goal, but managed to win their first corner in the 50th minute which was easily cleared, and although Ty Corcoran, Tymek Swirski and Roy Nugent tried to break through the Cork defence the danger was inevitably cleared.

Cork continued to outplay and outrun their hosts, the result being well taken goals from all angles and they managed an incredible eight more in the final fifteen minutes from Dylan O’Rourke (2), Alex Unumarogie, Billy Higgins, Jonathon McLoughlin and a hat-trick from David Ebu and even had two goals disallowed as Cork now look towards their next match on home turf against Clare on a high in a couple of weeks time.

Cork's Evan Cummins manages to pull away from WWEC's David Wall during the Kennedy Cup match in Cappoquin. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Cork: Kian Lane, Colm Harte, James Coyne, Gallilo Erhabor, James O’Brien, Kyle Moroney, Keelan Kavanagh, Evan Cummins, Aaron Murphy, Rollie Durango, Dylan Lyons, Zach Forde, Jonathon Mcloughlin, Alex Uwumarogie, Billy Higgins, Mike Malisa, Dylan O’Rourke, David Ebo.

WWEC: Adam Coffey, Gearoid Hynes, Killian English, Emmet Kelleher, Rian Power, Dave Feeney, Ty Corcoran, Oisin Cronin, David Wall, Kealon Fitzgerald, Tymek Swirski, Sean Coughlan, Ben Morrison, Niall Hickey, Jack Power, Cian Murphy, Roy Nugent.

Referee: Brian Donnelly.