Cork gave it everything but couldn't cope with Galway power

CORK manager Paudie Murray said he was "gutted" for his players after a pulsating All-Ireland senior camogie final at Croke Park.

The Rebels took the lead in the fourth quarter after a brilliant Katriona Mackey goal from a Linda Collins assist but it wasn't enough, as Galway dominated the last 10 minutes and eventually prevailed 1-15 to 1-12.

It was the Tribe's fourth All-Ireland and Cork paid a heavy price for a slow start, trailing 0-4 to no score, and a number of costly wides. This was in part down to the intensity of Galway's tackling, with the referee allowing the game to flow and both teams responding.

“Disappointed and gutted for the players but I suppose look we gave it everything and we fell short," reflected Murray, who was at the helm for Cork's last success in 2018.

I suppose our conversion rate needed to be that bit better and physically we probably lost out in a number of areas out there, particularly bringing balls into contact.

"We couldn’t hold onto it and I suppose with a young team that will happen particularly against an experienced side like Galway that’s going to happen but I suppose you would like to have moved the ball better."

Cork manager Paudie Murray. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Murray felt his side were nervous in the early stages, even with free-taker Orla Cronin available after a late decision by the DRA to put her suspension, for a red card in the semi-final, on hold.

“We were a bit jittery and our first touch wasn’t where it should have been. We settled and got back into the game and when we took the lead we should have pushed on but we retreated and drew them on us and we left them back into it, we didn’t tack on then scores to see it through and I suppose this is something that is disappointing.

Galway finished impressively.

“They got their noses back in front and we did win possession but we failed to hold it and they closed it out, we went up three points and we needed to tag on another point or two but we didn’t and fair play to Galway they did what they had to do.

“We had a chance or two but we failed to."

Cork captain Linda Collins is consoled by Cork team-mate Laura Hayes after the All-Ireland final loss to Galway. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Paying tribute to Cronin who was only cleared to play late on Saturday night Murray said: “Orla is an exceptional player and mentally she is a very strong person.

"I think this will make her stronger, she came through a hard week but fair play to her I think she is going to be a lot better player going forward."