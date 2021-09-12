Cork club hurling: Bishopstown battle back to reel in Newtown

Newtownshandrum 1-18 Bishopstown 1-18

NEWTOWN and Bishopstown ended all square in the Cork Premier SHC Group A after a thrilling draw in Fermoy Sunday afternoon.

After slipping four points back midway through the second half the city sought fought back late on to level the tie giving each squad something from a game that genuinely could have gone either way.

Robin Murray’s Bishopstown deserve great credit for the manner in which they fought to the death – something that greatly pleased the manager.

“We were underdogs coming up here so we will take the point out of it but we were unlucky there at the end not to win it after making a great comeback,” Murray said at the final whistle.

“We drove into the last 10 minutes and finished out strongly but really time ran out on us.

“We came up against a hurling team, Newtown hurl all the time and us being a dual club makes it difficult – we are down to play the Glen next Saturday and the same thing applies. We face the Glen next weekend, their name is synonymous with Cork hurling, top dogs in Cork for years and despite what we saw last night losing to Douglas the Glen are a formidable team.”

Newtown manager Pat Mulcahy was disappointed with the manner of the result however was also able to see that the result could have been a lot worse for his side.

“To be honest I am very frustrated. Some of the decisions were outrageous in my view, I am very upset about it but we will take what we have.

“I must pay credit to Bishopstown. They played well today and even though we stuck at it and got the goal in the second half they came back at us again.

“Ultimately a draw is fine you still have to go out and win your next match so we will take what we can from this and try to win our next match against Douglas – and we saw what they are capable of.”

Bishopstown's Patrick Cronin and Newtownshandrum's Kieran O'Sullivan tussle for the sliotar. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Both sides looked up for this one from the off however a pair of wides a piece was the order of the day before either side registered a score.

Eventually a free from Bishopstown’s James Scally got this one off and running.

The city men’s first score from play came a couple of minutes late with full-forward Brian O’Driscoll splitting the posts – corner-back Mattie Ryan finally raised a white flag for the men in green before the lively Conor Griffin got his personal tally running levelling things up with 10 on the clock.

The game was very much tit for tat for the remainder of the half with Bishopstown holding the advantage from the 13th to the 30 minute thanks in large part to a goal by Colm O’Driscoll.

Griffin, Ryan and a brilliant sideline cut from Jamie Coughlan kept Newtown in touch throughout but scores from Conor Hegarty, Patrick Cronin and O’Driscoll sent them in at the break up by the minimum 1-7 to 0-9.

A brace of Griffin scores had Newtown back in front soon after the resumption before a brilliant goal from All-Ireland U20-winning captain O’Brien, set up by a superb pass from Cork star Tim O’Mahony, gave the North Cork side the lead on 40.

Scores from Conor Twomey, Cathal Bowles and O’Brien looked to be edging Newtown to victory but credit must go to Bishopstown as they dug deep to scramble a draw late on – no more than they deserved.

Scorers for Newtownshandrum: C O’Brien 1-2; C Griffin 0-4; M Ryan (0-2 f), J Coughlan (0-1 sl) 0-3 each; C Twomey, C Bowles 0-2 each; S Griffin, Jerry Lane 0-1 each.

Bishopstown: C O’Driscoll 1-2; J Scally 0-4 f; P Cronin 0-3; C O’Hora, C Hegarty (f), B Murray 0-2 each; T Murray, D Lester, B O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; K Coughlan, R Fallon, M Ryan; K O’Sullivan, T O’Mahony, C Twomey; C Bowles, C O’Brien; D O’Connor, C Griffin, J Coughlan; D Guiney, M Thompson, S Griffin.

Subs: D Hawe for K Coughlan (20), J Lane for M Thompson (35), P Noonan for S Griffin (50), S McCarthy for C Bowles (59).

BISHOPSTOWN: K O’Halloran; E Byrne, S O’Neill, C O’Driscoll; D Lester, B Murphy, J Scally; C Hegarty, B Murray; M Power, P Cronin, C O’Hora; C O’Driscoll, B O’Driscoll, T Murray.

Sub: K O’Driscoll for S O’Neill (h-t).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada)