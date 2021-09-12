Flying start for Éire Óg in the PIHC as they blitz Youghal

Éire Óg 3-16 Youghal 0-13

ÉIRE Óg made an impressive start to life in the Co-Op Superstores PIHC by overwhelming Youghal at Caherlag on Sunday afternoon.

It caps off a fine few weeks for the Ovens club, after their footballers were victorious in the Premier Senior Football Championship last weekend.

Based on the evidence here against Youghal, who were without Cork hurler Bill Cooper, the Ovens outfit have a great chance to make the knockout stages.

The opening exchanges were competitive and scores exchanged at both ends. Brett Maloney was in fine form as he slotted over a total of six efforts from frees in the first 30 minutes of play for Youghal.

But Éire Óg gradually got into gear, as Ciarán Sheehan, Joe Cooper and John Cooper impressively put the ball over for well taken points.

Coming up to the break, Cork senior footballer Colm O’Callaghan converted to the back of the net with a fine finish after Sheehan teed him up well. That gave them a 1-8 to the 0-9 advantage.

Maloney got the opening score of the second half through another accurate effort from a placed ball. However, Éire Óg responded in kind through another Sheehan point, before they found the back of the net for a second occasion.

O’Callaghan hit the target again from a breaking ball before duly applying the required finish, giving the Youghal shot-stopper little chance as he blasted the ball home emphatically.

Éire Óg were in control from there on. Kevin Hallissey contributed with some fine points, supplemented by another Sheehan score and a quality individual effort by Ronan O’Toole.

They struck for a third goal before the contest was over, David Kirwan was on hand to finish well to the back of the net after a flowing collective passing move, involving some fast reactions from Sheehan in the full-forward line.

Hallissey clipped over another free just shy of the 60-minute mark.

While at the other end Maloney capped off a fine solo performance with further points, but his Youghal side on this day were second best.

After a first outing in the PIHC grade, Éire Óg move into a clash with Carrigaline next weekend with confidence.

Youghal could be under pressure against a Courcey Rovers outfit that recorded a win on Saturday.

A goal opportunity for Jack Sheehan, Éire Óg, is denied by Youghal goalkeeper Richard Cunningham. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Scorers for Éire Óg: K Hallissey 0-7 f, C O’Callaghan 2-0, D Kirwan 1-0, Joe Cooper, C Sheehan 0-3 each, John Cooper 0-2, R O’Toole 0-1.

Youghal: B Maloney 0-10 f, N Roche, J O’Mahony, R McMahon 0-1 each.

ÉIRE ÓG: D Desmond; J Mullins, D O’Herlihy, C McGoldrick; B Corcoran, John Cooper, D Dineen; R O’Toole, D McCarthy; Joe Cooper, K Hallissey, C O’Callaghan; D Goulding, C Sheehan, D Kirwan.

Sub: J Sheehan for O’Callaghan (41).

YOUGHAL: R Cunningham; E Cronin, J Ormond, N Roche; Jake Cooper, C Geary, R Walsh; M O’Farrell, J O’Mahony; C O’Mahony, B Maloney, P Kirk; R McMahon, A Frahill O’Connor, R Cody.

Subs: O Hill for McMahon (40), S O’Riordan for Cody (46).

Referee: Ian McCarthy (Bandon).