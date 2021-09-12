Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 10:00

Great boost for Cork camogie as Orla Cronin is clear to play against Galway in the All-Ireland final

Cork's Orla Cronin is shown a red card by referee John Dermody in the All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny at Croke Park. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach, Sportsfile

CORK camogie star Orla Cronin has been cleared to play in this afternoon's All-Ireland camogie final against Galway.  

Cronin was sent off in the semi-final win over Kilkenny and looked set to miss today's decider until Cork lodged a late appeal, which was heard by the DRA last night.

Cork were successful in this appeal and this morning the DRA released a statement clearing her to play.

Statement from the Camogie Association reads as follows:

"An appeal was lodged with the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) by Cork player Orla Cronin against the decisions of the Camogie Association's disciplinary process, following a red card in the All Ireland semi-final.

An emergency DRA interim hearing took place on Saturday evening (11th September).

The DRA has made no finding on the substantive appeal but has granted Orla interim relief to participate in the All Ireland Final today, Sunday 12th September."

