Cobh Ramblers try to stay positive as seasons slips away

CORK Ramblers suffered their fifth defeat in a row after going down at the hands of Wexford on Friday night.

Although Lee Devitt did get on the scoresheet but it was not enough to alter the result, as Ramblers season for 2021 is gradually fading away.

They lie in ninth place in the First Division table, with the gap to bottom side Wexford now reduced down to seven points.

The structures Cobh are putting in are designed to ensure the club is secure in the long term. In that regard, you could argue they have one eye on 2022 at this stage.

However, Ramblers interim boss Darren Murphy described from his perspective, it is all about the present and trying to prepare week to week for the upcoming matches.

“I am going game to game and these lads deserve that from me as a manager and my coaching team, is what we do our very best during the week to the next game.

“On the outside, the club is always building with the academy and thinking about next year.

"But that is not a conversation that I am going to have yet, it is probably towards the end of the season.

“I think from now on we go game to game. We have a lot to do in a week.

"You are reviewing your own game, you are reviewing your opponent's last two games.

"You can look at everything they might exploit or might do well.

“For us, we need to focus on the training sessions and work on what we need done.

"That is the kind of planning that goes into our week at the moment.

“The only thing you can do is keep working hard, training hard and really stepping up in games, putting confidence into the lads when confidence is down.

"Look, it is a tough place to be.”

The result in Wexford now means Ramblers' wait for a league victory goes on, with their last win in the league coming against Cabinteely in the middle of July.

Cobh have a free weekend next time out on account of the FAI Cup quarter-finals taking place before they face into a double-header of home games against Bray Wanderers and Galway United.

Based on their recent form, Ramblers will be doing very well to get anything out of those two particular games, against sides very much firmly in the promotion race as the season heads into the latter stages.

Even though players and management will want to perform well and end the campaign strongly, on an overall level at this stage it appears as though Cobh’s main priority as a club is getting ready for the 2022 season.