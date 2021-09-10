In current form, Cork City should have no fear of leaders Shels

NO one can deny that in their recent games, Cork City have shown huge improvements and become a better team over the course of the season.
However, this Shels team have been looking vulnerable of late and City will fancy their chances of getting the win, especially if they can reach the levels they did in the first-half against Athlone Town last week. Since the sides last met, they have identical records with three wins, five draws, and one defeat each, but I feel City are the team that have developed better since their 2-1 defeat to Shels at Tolka Park and should have had a few more wins, most notably their 2-2 draws with Bray Wanderers and Cabinteely.