Strong Cork presence in Ireland squad to face Australia

VERA Pauw has confirmed the Republic of Ireland Women's national team squad for the international friendly against Australia on Tuesday week in Tallaght Stadium.

Cork's Éabha O'Mahony, Denise O'Sullivan, Megan Connolly, Clare Shine and Saoirse Noonan all feature in the game which will be screened live on RTE 2.

Ireland WNT Manager Pauw had been hoping to prepare for the first game of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying but the fixture away to Georgia has been rescheduled to take place in June 2022.

Instead, the focus switches to hosting Australia - who are 11th in the FIFA Women's World Rankings - and welcoming supporters back to Tallaght Stadium for the first time in 18 months since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Included in the squad are Galway WFC defender Savannah McCarthy, Birmingham City full-back Harriet Scott and Glasgow City forward Clare Shine, who all make returns to the senior squad.

Injuries rule out Megan Campbell, Keeva Keenan, Claire O'Riordan, Alli Murphy, Hayley Nolan and Aoife Colvill, while there are six players from the SSE Airtricity Women's National League included.

The squad will meet up on Tuesday to begin preparations at the FAI National Training Centre.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College)

Midfielders: Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Clare Shine (Glasgow City), Emily Whelan (Birmingham City), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne).